How to redeem Honkai Star Rail livestream redeem codes

MiHoYo has conducted a new livestream as part of Honkai Star Rail's version 1.1 that will introduce a host of new additions to the game. From new characters to time-limited events, the community has plenty to look forward to in the coming days. The developer has provided new codes for players to redeem to make things even more interesting. This will let them get more in-game resources to enjoy, and expedite the growth of their characters.

The first task will be to redeem these codes since they're time-limited. They will expire in due course, so using them as early as possible is important. Whether you're an old or new player in Honkai Star Rail, using them is simple and easy.

Disclaimer: Codes for the global version have been added.

Honkai Star Rail players will find the rewards directly within the game

The process of redeeming livestream codes is no different from other ones. You can use a couple of ways to get the in-game gifts in Honkai Star Rail. Moreover, you can directly redeem them from within the game, for which you must first load it up.

Go to the Pause menu.

Click on the "..." icon placed right below your username.

A Redemption Code option will be available, where you'll have to paste the codes handed out today.

Press on Confirm to redeem the codes and the items will be added to your in-game mailbox in Honkai Star Rail.

Alternatively, you can redeem the code externally from miHoYo's website.

Go to this URL address: <https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift>.

Select the server where you created your account.

Paste the codes and hit Confirm.

Once confirmed, you can load into the game and access the gifts from the mailbox.

Honkai Star Rail livestream code (Global and Chinese)

The global stream has been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances, and a new code for the global server is unavailable as of yet. This article will be duly updated when new code/codes will be released for the global version of the game.

Meanwhile, the following code has been released for the Chinese version of the game.

5S6BZ93E4WN8

The code rewards players will 100 Stellar Jades and five level-up items. It's worth noting that it won't work on the global version of the game, as it has been shared on the Chinese stream.

Update: Codes for the global version.

ZTPTNMTX8LUF

8A6T6LBFQ4D3

DB7A64BW8LC7

The codes have been released to celebrate the upcoming 1.1 patch that will introduce popular characters like Silver Wolf among others.

More events will also be available for players to grind and unlock different rewards.

