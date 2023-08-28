Honkai Star Rail 1.3 characters and Light Cone Warp schedule

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 is debuting on August 30, 2023, alongside new characters and Light Cones available via Warps. Anyone who paid attention to the 1.3 livestream should remember who they are, although some players may need a reminder. This article includes all the latest official information about the upcoming Warp schedule that Trailblazers should know.

There are three brand-new characters and Light Cones each in Honkai Star Rail 1.3. These include Dan Heng - Imbibitor Lunae (5-star Destruction), Fu Xuan (5-star Preservation), and Lynx (4-star Abundance.

Similarly, the new Light Cones are Brighter Than the Sun (5-star Destruction), She Already Shut Her Eyes (5-star Preservation), and Solitary Healing (5-star Nihility).

Warp Schedule for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.3 characters and Light Cones

Expand Tweet

The first phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.3 features the following Warps and will be available on August 30, 2023:

Epochal Spectrum

Brilliant Fixation

Epochal Spectrum is a Character Warp featuring the following promoted characters:

Dan Heng - Imbibitor Lunae (5-star Destruction)

Asta (4-star Harmony)

March 7th (4-star Preservation)

Yukong (4-star Harmony)

The first Brilliant Fixation features the following promoted Light Cones:

Brighter Than the Sun (5-star Destruction)

Dance! Dance! Dance! (4-star Harmony)

Planetary Rendezvous (4-star Harmony)

Landau's Choice (4-star Preservation)

Both of these Warps run from 11 am (UTC+8) on August 30, 2023, to 11:59 am (Server Time) on September 20, 2023.

Fu Xuan will be playable in the second half of this update (Image via HoYoverse)

The second half of Honkai Star Rail 1.3 will consist of the following Warps:

Foreseen, Foreknown, Foretold

Brilliant Fixation

Foreseen, Foreknown, Foretold includes the following featured characters:

Fu Xuan (5-star Preservation)

Lynx (4-star Abundance)

Hook (4-star Destruction)

Pela (4-star Nihility)

The second Brilliant Fixation in Honkai Star Rail 1.3 is known to feature the She Already Shut Her Eyes (5-star Preservation) Light Cone. These second-phase Warps are expected to be out around 12 pm (Server Time) on September 20, 2023, and should finish a day before the end of this patch.

How to get Solitary Healing

Expand Tweet

Solitary Healing is a 5-star Light Cone associated with Herta's Shop. It is expected to cost eight Herta Bonds like the other 5-star Light Cones in that store. Trailblazers will be able to get that currency from Simulated Universe.

This Light Cone has an expected release date of August 30, 2023, along with the new update.

New characters and Light Cones release date

The official cover art for this new patch (Image via HoYoverse)

As a summary, here are the release dates for all the new Warps and Solitary Healing in Honkai Star Rail 1.3:

Dan Heng - Imbibitor Lunae: August 30, 2023

August 30, 2023 Brighter Than the Sun: August 30, 2023

August 30, 2023 Solitary Healing: August 30, 2023

August 30, 2023 Fu Xuan: September 20, 2023

September 20, 2023 Lynx: September 20, 2023

September 20, 2023 She Already Shut Her Eyes: September 20, 2023

Trailblazers should await more official confirmation of the second phase's Light Cones and release dates. Until then, that covers the currently revealed schedule that players should know about Version 1.3. Best of luck to players planning to get these 5-star items.

Poll : Which 5-star do you like more? Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae Fu Xuan 0 votes