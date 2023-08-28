Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae Light Cone guide for Honkai Star Rail: F2P and Hypercarry options

The Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update will roll out in a few days, featuring Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (IL) as the 5-star character in the first banner phase. Thanks to his Destruction Path, he is set to be a dedicated DPS from the Imaginary roster with both AoE and single-target attacks. It also gives him a few good Light Cone options for his Hyper Carry and F2P builds.

Few characters have the loaded kit that Lunae has, and proper gear will undoubtedly push his combat potential to the limit.

What are the best Light Cones for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai Star Rail?

1) Hyper-carry Light Cone for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Official artwork from Lunae's signature Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

For the best Hypercarry Dan Heng IL build in Honkai Star Rail, you should consider picking up his signature Light Cone, Brighter Than the Sun, to improve his entire kit. The equipment increases his CRIT Rate and generates a stack of Dragon's Call after he uses his Basic ATK. It stacks up to two times, and each of them further increases its ATK and Energy Regeneration.

When all the effects are active, he should reach his maximum damage threshold and regenerate his Ultimate quickly. The ability makes him consistent as it mitigates his Skill Point needs to unleash enhanced basic attacks.

2) F2P (Free to Play) Light Cone for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Best F2P Light Cone for Imbibitor Lunae (Image via HoYoverse)

Lunae also has quite a few good F2P Light Cones for the non-frugal playerbase in Honkai Star Rail. Among them, On the Fall of an Aeon stands out as his best accessible option since players can acquire it from the Herta Store and superimpose it to its maximum level in exchange for a few bonds.

The passive from the Light Cone increases his ATK stat after he unleashes any attack during battle. It also provides a hefty damage boost whenever he inflicts a Weakness Break. Activating the second effect is easy for Lunae, given that his enhanced basics greatly damage a target's toughness.

3) Other good light cone options for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Lunae has access to a few good alternate Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)

Below are some of Lunae's alternate Light Cones that you can use to improve his damage output. Their passives are further detailed for the reader's convenience.

Something Irreplaceable (5-star): Increases the wearer's ATK by 20% and restores HP by 6% based on their max attack stat when they defeat an enemy or take a hit. It further increases the character's damage until the end of their next turn.

(5-star): Increases the wearer's ATK by 20% and restores HP by 6% based on their max attack stat when they defeat an enemy or take a hit. It further increases the character's damage until the end of their next turn. A Secret Vow (4-star): Enhances the wearer's DMG dealt by 20%. They further unleash an additional 20% damage on enemies with higher HP percentages than them.

(4-star): Enhances the wearer's DMG dealt by 20%. They further unleash an additional 20% damage on enemies with higher HP percentages than them. Under the Blue Sky (4-star): Increases the equipping character's ATK by 16%. After defeating an enemy, They gain a 12% Crit Rate for three turns.

With this, your Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae should be prepared to tackle any challenging content in Honkai Star Rail.