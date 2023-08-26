Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Light Cone preview: Imibibitor Lunae's signature option explored

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update features Imbibitor Lunae as a playable 5-star character in the first phase, along with his signature Light Cone, Brighter Than the Sun. In a recent tweet, HoYoverse shared details regarding his 5-star option and everything lined up for the Brilliant Fixation event. The banner will be available for three weeks, and players can summon the signature and the 4-star options using the Star Rail Special Pass.

This article outlines all the details about version 1.3 Light Cone Warp, including Lunae’s signature option and its upgrade materials.

Imibibitor Lunae's signature Light Cone preview in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

Expand Tweet

Brighter Than the Sun will roll out in the upcoming Brilliant Fixation event alongside Honkai Star Rail 1.3. Lunae’s signature Light Cone is definitely his best 5-star option, as it is geared to increasing his overall damage output.

The passive increases his CRIT Rate by 18%, which applies to all of his abilities. It also generates the Dragon’s Call effect for two turns after he uses his Basic ATK. Each of the stacks increases his ATK by 18% and Energy Regeneration by 6%, stacking up to two times.

Those interested in pre-farming some resources must hoard up Immortal Scionette and Shattered Blade to upgrade the Light Cone. Frugal players can also consider Superimposing the gear to level five by pulling multiple copies of it. This will basically double all the effects mentioned in the passive.

What are the 4-stars on Imibibitor Lunae's signature Light Cone warp in Honkai Star Rail 1.3?

All 4-stars featured on Imbibitor Lunae's signature Light Cone banner (Image via HoYoverse)

According to the official Light Cone preview, the following 4-star Light Cones will be available alongside Lunae’s signature option in version 1.3:

Dance! Dance! Dance! (Harmony): All allies’s actions are Advanced Forward by 16% after the wearer uses their Ultimate.

(Harmony): All allies’s actions are Advanced Forward by 16% after the wearer uses their Ultimate. Planetary Rendezvous (Harmony): After entering battle, if an ally deals the same DMG type as the wearer, their damage dealt is increased by 12%.

(Harmony): After entering battle, if an ally deals the same DMG type as the wearer, their damage dealt is increased by 12%. Landau’s Choice (Preservation): The equipping character is more likely to be attacked, but they take a reduced DMG of 16%.

All the specified Light Cones correspond with the 4-star units available on Lunae’s character banner. That said, the first gear on the list is worth picking up, as it can be used across multiple Harmony characters in the game.