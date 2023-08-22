The Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update will be released soon, featuring Imbibitor Lunae as the playable character in the first banner phase. Formerly Dan Heng, the High Elder has grown to be a coveted 5-star unit as he has received a massive overhaul to his abilities after his transformation in the recent Trailblaze Mission. Lunae now treads on the Path of Destruction, which has a few good Light Cones to choose from.

In fact, most of the options will provide a significant boost to his arsenal, rendering him a strong DPS unit to use across various team compositions. That said, players are likely to wonder about his best Light Cone to unleash his true potential during combat.

Disclaimer: Gear stats mentioned are based on official in-game data. Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

What are the best Light Cones for Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai Star Rail?

1) Brighter Than the Sun

The official artwork on Lunae's signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The Brighter Than the Sun is Imbibitor Laune’s signature pick in Honkai Star Rail and will be available in the Brilliant Fixation Warp throughout his banner phase. The passive is heavily geared towards maximizing his damage output from his entire kit.

It increases Lunae’s CRIT Rate by 18% and further generates a stack of Dragon’s Call after using Basic ATK. Each stack boosts his ATK stat by 18% and Energy Regeneration by six percent.

The extra energy boosts his Ultimate restoration, extending his effectiveness in battle since he can unleash his Basic ATK without consuming Skill Point after activating the ability.

2) On the Fall of an Aeon

Pick up On the Fall of an Aeon Light Cone from Herta's store in the Simulated Universe (Image via HoYoverse)

An accessible 5-star Light Cone for Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai Star Rail is "On the Fall of an Aeon." It is available in the Herta store and can be obtained and superimposed by simply exchanging a few Herta Bonds.

It boosts his attack by eight percent up to four times after launching any attack. The gear also increases his DMG by 12 percent after inflicting a Weakness Break on enemies.

Coupled with a high base attack, this Light Cone pushes his damage output to a limit in a F2P build.

3) Something Irreplaceable

Something Irreplaceable is a great option to use on Imbibitor Lunae (Image via HoYoverse)

Clara’s signature Light Cone, Something Irreplaceable, is another great pick for the High Elder, as it is loaded with a healthy passive.

Firstly it increases his attack by 24 percent and restores his HP by eight percent every time he suffers a hit or defeats an enemy. The passive healing isn't necessarily useful for his damage output, but it surely provides a lot more sustainability in the battle.

Under the specified condition, Lunae’s DMG will also increase by 24 percent until the end of the next turn. Since Destruction characters in Honkai Star Rail have a higher taunt value, he is more likely to be targeted by the enemy, which will trigger the second portion of the passive.

4) A Secret Vow

A Secret Vow is the best 4-star option for Imbibitor Lunae (Image via HoYoverse)

In the 4-star segment, A Secret Vow is worth considering for Imbibitor Lunae as it increases his DMG by 20 percent. Considering the rarity, it should be easy to Superimpose the Light Cone at level five, which doubles the said effect.

A Secret Vow further boosts his DMG by an extra 20 percent against enemies that have more remaining HP than Lunae during battle. Although the bonus effect might be difficult to trigger in battle, the fixed passive provides quite a bit of damage to all of his abilities.

5) Under the Blue Sky

A gacha Light Cone worth using on Imbibtor Lunae (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, pick up Under the Blue Sky for a F2P Imbibitor Lunae built in Honkai Star Rail. The passive increases his ATK by 16 percent, which goes up to 32 percent at max superimposition.

It also increases his CRIT Rate by 12 percent after defeating an enemy. Despite the situational effect, he should be able to dismantle enemies with his high damage output to activate it.