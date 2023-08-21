Honkai Star Rail Imbibitor Lunae materials guide: Ascension, best build, and more

The first phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.3 will feature the newest mode of Dan Heng, who goes by Imbibitor Lunae. Players will get access to the new Imaginary Destruction character alongside a few 4-star reruns, as the update's first banner will stay active for 21 days. While the community got to play him in the 1.2 Trailblaze mission, Imbibitor Lunae's playable kit is quite different.

The following article will list every ascension material required to ascend the 5-star variant of Dan Heng to the max. Some of the locations, enemies, and Caverns can be accessed in the current version of the game, allowing you to pre-farm certain materials ahead of the official update launch.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

What are the ascension and trace materials for Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai Star Rail?

The maximum ascension level a character can acquire in Honkai Star Rail is 80. However, reaching that number is not easy, as everyone will need to put in a bit of effort and Trailblaze Power to acquire the endgame items from enemies and Caverns. The following list of materials is required only to ascend Dan Heng up to the maximum level:

300,000 Credits.

5 Immortal Scionette.

15 Immortal Aeroblossom.

65 Suppressing Edict.

15 Immortal Lumintwig.

Tracking an Abundance enemy (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Here is an additional list of where to farm each aforementioned character:

Credits: Can be obtained from almost all sources.

Can be obtained from almost all sources. Immortal Scionette: Can be obtained from Mara-Struck Soldiers, Simulated Universe, Embers Exchange shop, and more. Lowest rarity.

Can be obtained from Mara-Struck Soldiers, Simulated Universe, Embers Exchange shop, and more. Lowest rarity. Immortal Aeroblossom: Can be obtained from Mara-Struck Soldiers in Equilibrium Level 2, alongside SU, Embers Exchange shop, and more. Medium rarity.

Can be obtained from Mara-Struck Soldiers in Equilibrium Level 2, alongside SU, Embers Exchange shop, and more. Medium rarity. Suppressing Edict: Will become available with v1.3.

Will become available with v1.3. Immortal Lumintwig: Can be obtained from multiple enemies, including Mara-Struck Soldiers, Abundance Sprite Hounds, and Disciples of Sanctus Medicus.

Phantylia Echo of War (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Additionally, the following are the Trace Materials required for Imbibitor Lunae alongside their sources:

3 million Credits.

18 Shattered, 69 Lifeless, and 139 Worldbreaker Blade: Calyx Crimson (Bud of Destruction).

Calyx Crimson (Bud of Destruction). 41 Immortal Scionette, 56 Immortal Aeroblossom, and 58 Immortal Lumintwig: Mara-Struck Soldiers of both low and high equilibrium levels.

Mara-Struck Soldiers of both low and high equilibrium levels. 12 Regret of Infinite Ochema: Phantylia Echo of War.

Phantylia Echo of War. 8 Tracks of Destiny: Time-limited events.

How to build Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai Star Rail

1) Light Cone

Wastelander of Banditry (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The signature Light Cone for Imbibitor Lunae will be "Brighter than the Sun," allowing players to increase their crit rate and ATK stat based on a unique stack called "Dragon's Call." However, to have a Light Cone ready, the "Fall of an Aeon" can be easily picked up from Herta Shop and upgraded to max superimposition.

2) Relics

Rutilant Arena (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The Wasterlander of Banditry Desert is the ideal relic set for Imbibitor Lunae Dan Heng. You can farm the set from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Conflagration. Regarding planar ornaments, the Rutilant Arena can bring out decent results. The set can be found within the World 7 Simulated Universe.