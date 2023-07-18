Honkai Star Rail 1.3 leaks hint at three new Light Cones: Speculated release, what to expect, and more

HoYoverse has lined up an array of new content for the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update, including new character banners, events, and companion quests to keep the community engaged. While players are prepared to delve into the fresh additions, leaks surrounding future patches have been making news. In a recent tweet, HSR_stuff leaked information about three new Light Cones that will roll out in version 1.3.

This article will compile everything to expect from patch 1.3, including its speculated release, featured characters, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

What are the new Light Cones expected in Honkai Star Rail 1.3?

Three new LC for version 1.3



•She Already Shut Her Eyes (Preservation)

•Brighter Than the Sun (Destruction)

•Solitary Healing (Nihility)(Purchasable in Herta's Store)



According to the leaks, three new Light Cones will be added to version 1.3, and their details are listed below:

She Already Shut Her Eyes (Preservation)

(Preservation) Brighter Than the Sun (Destruction)

(Destruction) Solitary Healing (Nihility)

She Already Shut Her Eyes will likely feature in the limited-time event warp as Fu Xuan’s signature weapon. Brighter Than the Sun is expected to be Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s signature option.

The Solitary Healing will be available for purchase from Heta’s Store in the Simulated Universe. Like other Light Cones from the shop, Trailblazer can acquire it in exchange for eight Herta Bonds.

What is the speculated release date of Honkai Star Rail 1.3?

HoYoverse has yet to make an official announcement regarding the release of version 1.3. However, their titles follow a six-week patch cycle, and Honkai Star Rail is no exception.

Since version 1.2 releases on July 19, 2023, the upcoming patch will likely be released after 42 days, around August 30, 2023. It will feature Fu Xuan and Dan Heng IL banners, for which players can plan their Stellar Jades.

What to expect in Honkai Star Rail 1.3?

- Dan Heng (Imbibitor Lunae) (5★)

- Fu Xuan (5★)

- Lynx (4★)

HoYoverse has showcased the promotional artwork for Fu Xuan, Dan Heng IL, and Lynx in their previous drip marketing campaign, setting them up to release in version 1.3.

The following list outlines details about each of the upcoming characters:

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (5-star): Treads on the Destruction Path to unleash massive AoE Imaginary DMG.

(5-star): Treads on the Destruction Path to unleash massive AoE Imaginary DMG. Fu Xuan (5-star): A Preservation character from the Quantum roster that can provide damage reduction and mitigation.

(5-star): A Preservation character from the Quantum roster that can provide damage reduction and mitigation. Lynx (4-star): Follows the Abundance Path to be a dedicated healer from the Quantum element.

This summarizes all the available details about the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update.