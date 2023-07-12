How to save Stellar Jades for more pulls in Honkai Star Rail 1.2

Stellar Jades are some of the most important pieces of currency in Honkai Star Rail. Players need them to obtain unique characters via the primary Gacha system or consume them for more energy and resources. With only a few days remaining before the game brings in a new version, everyone will want to save up on their Jades for characters, new Relics, and much more.

The following article will provide a brief calculation of the number of Stellar Jades obtainable as a F2P player in v1.2. Since the update will run for 42 days, each character can be expected to stay for 21 days. Hence, some of the calculations in Stellar Jade will vary based on the character you want.

Based on official announcements, Blade will appear in the first phase of the update, while Kafka is scheduled for the second phase. This article will also state the number of Stellar Jades obtainable in the remaining days of 1.1 (July 12 to 19).

How many Stellar Jades can be acquired in the last week of Honkai Star Rail 1.1?

Starting July 12, you can obtain a total of 420 Stellar Jades just by doing daily objectives as a F2P player. Please note that five more Special Passes will be available for both banners within the "Embers Exchange" store. The Memory of Chaos of Forgotten Halls deserves special mention, as it can grant 600 Stellar Jades across all challenge completions.

Honkai Star Rail daily missions (Image via HoYoverse)

With another weekly reset remaining before 1.2 arrives, Herta's Simulated Universe can grant 330 Stellar Jades upon scoring 10,000 points. Standard Star Rail Passes are always up for purchase in exchange for two Herta Bonds.

Assuming you have not cleared the final stages of the Simulated Universe, each clearance will grant 60 Stellar Jades as a first-time clear reward. This can add up to 240 Stellar Jades per Universe Worlds.

How many Stellar Jades can be acquired in Honkai Star Rail 1.2?

Over the next 42 days, you will receive 2520 Stellar Jades by running daily missions, equivalent to 16 pulls. On August 1, the Embers Exchange Shop will list 5 Star Rail Passes for Limited and Standard banners. Character trials of both characters will grant 20 Stellar Jades each, while the Simulated Universe will grant 195 Jades with each reset.

Simulated Universe World 5 difficulty IV (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Hence, six resets of the Simulated Universe adds up to 1,170 Stellar Jades. Memory of Chaos from Forgotten Halls will reset three times, granting everyone 600 Jades with each reset. An additional 900 Jades can be obtained from maintenance compensation at the start of the update on July 19 and the 1.3 Special Program.

Honkai Star Rail compensation message (Image via HoYoverse)

Regarding limited-time events, here are everything you can expect:

Tales of the Fantastic: 1200 Stellar Jades.

Underground Treasure Hunt: 500 Stellar Jades.

Where are you, mystery Trotter: 500 Jades.

Seven-day log-in event: 10 Star Rail Special Passes.

Additional sources involve story quests and a new Simulated Universe difficulty tier, scheduled to go live in v1.2.

