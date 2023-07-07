Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream countdown and redeem code release time

HoYoverse has lined up the commemorative Special Program for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update. It will showcase every content that will roll out in the next patch, including new characters, events, and more. As is tradition, new sets of redeem codes will be released during the livestream, rewarding players with valuable Stellar Jades, Credits, and other in-game resources.

According to the official announcement, the v1.2 livestream, Even Immortality Ends, will be broadcasted on July 8, 2023, at 7:30 PM (UTC+8). A countdown timer has been attached to this article to track down the exact premiere of the grand event.

When do Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream and redeem codes release?

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

YouTube:

What do you look forward to seeing most? Follow & click on the button below for a chance to get a $50 gift card! The Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.2 "Even Immortality Ends" Special Program will release on July 8 at 19:30 (UTC+8).YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=lggMIY… What do you look forward to seeing most? Follow & click on the button below for a chance to get a $50 gift card! The Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.2 "Even Immortality Ends" Special Program will release on July 8 at 19:30 (UTC+8).YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=lggMIY…What do you look forward to seeing most? Follow & click on the button below for a chance to get a $50 gift card!

As mentioned, the version 1.2 Special Program will premiere globally on July 8, 2023, at 7:30 PM (UTC+8) tomorrow. Viewers will likely be confused about the exact airtime as it can vary across different regions. Thus, the following list will cover the live stream broadcast time across major timezones for the reader’s convenience:

Pacific Standard Time: July 8 at 3:30 AM

July 8 at 3:30 AM Eastern Time: July 8 at 7:30 AM

July 8 at 7:30 AM Western European Time: July 8 at 11:30 AM

July 8 at 11:30 AM UTC Time: July 8 at 11:30 AM

July 8 at 11:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time: July 8 at 11:30 AM

July 8 at 11:30 AM Central European Summer Time: July 8 at 1:30 PM

July 8 at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time: July 8 at 5:00 PM

July 8 at 5:00 PM Japan Standard Time: July 8 at 8:30 PM

July 8 at 8:30 PM Australian Central Time: July 8 at 9:00 PM

July 8 at 9:00 PM Australian Eastern Time: July 8 at 9:30 PM

Refer to the timezones to catch the Even Immortality Ends livestream, during which HoYoverse will dispatch promotional codes on the interval screen. Players can activate them using the proper redemption code method to obtain a total of 300 Stellar Jades, along with other resources.

Universal countdown to track Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream

The timer below tracks the exact time remaining until the grand premiere of the v1.2 Special Program. It is worth noting that it aligns with the official broadcast time and does not account for delays or rescheduling. Unless HoYoverse suffers from any technical difficulties, they mostly maintain their schedule to date for the livestream events.

Once the countdown ends, visit Honkai Star Rail’s official Twitch and Youtube channels for all the new content that will roll out in the upcoming patch.

It will also showcase the gameplay of Blade, Kafka, and the featured 5-star characters for the next patch.

Poll : 0 votes