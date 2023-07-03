Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream date, time, and countdown

With the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update on the horizon, HoYoverse has set up the "Even Mortality Ends" Special Program to launch on July 8, 2023. The livestream will commemorate the release of patch 1.2, and the hosts will inform viewers about the new events and character releases. The program will premiere globally on their official Twitter and YouTube channels and is expected to roll out new redemption codes throughout its runtime.

Star Rail players can also expect to see Blade, Kafka, and Luka gameplay, which are officially lined up to release in the next patch. This article will provide every bit of detail about the v1.2 livestream and include a countdown timer to track down the exact time of its release.

When does Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream start?

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

YouTube:

What do you look forward to seeing most? Follow & click on the button below for a chance to get a $50 gift card! The Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.2 "Even Immortality Ends" Special Program will release on July 8 at 19:30 (UTC+8).YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=lggMIY… What do you look forward to seeing most? Follow & click on the button below for a chance to get a $50 gift card! The Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.2 "Even Immortality Ends" Special Program will release on July 8 at 19:30 (UTC+8).YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=lggMIY…What do you look forward to seeing most? Follow & click on the button below for a chance to get a $50 gift card!

HoYoverse will roll out the "Even Mortality Ends" Special Program on July 8, 2023, at 7:30 PM (UTC+8). Since it will premiere globally, the livestream’s regional airtime may vary for different viewers. In that case, they can refer to the following list, which covers its broadcast timing across some major regions.

Pacific Standard Time : 4:30 AM

: 4:30 AM Eastern Time : 7:30 AM

: 7:30 AM UTC : 11:30 AM

: 11:30 AM CEST : 1:30 PM

: 1:30 PM Australian Central Time : 9 PM

: 9 PM Indian Standard Time : 5 PM

: 5 PM Japan Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream countdown

A countdown timer has been attached below to actively track the broadcast time for the Special Program.

It is worth noting that the countdown aligns with the official time and does not account for any future delays. Unlike the version 1.1 livestream, HoYoverse is expected to maintain the schedule to date for the Special Program.

That said, once the timer hits zero, the livestream will officially launch, disclosing every bit of content that will be added to update 1.2.

Blade, Kafka, and Luka are the featured characters for Honkai Star Rail 1.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Those interested in learning more about the upcoming banners can join Honkai Star Rail’s official Twitch and Youtube channels to watch the commemorative event. Various content creators will likely host watch parties, and fans can also catch up with the "Even Mortality Ends" on their respective platforms.

This wraps up everything about the upcoming livestream event for update 1.2. Viewers are advised to be attentive to the limited-time promo codes that are typically dispatched on the screen, which reward Stellar Jades and other in-game resources upon redemption.

Poll : 0 votes