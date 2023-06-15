When will Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 release? Expected dates, possible features, and more

While version 1.1 of Honkai Star Rail is bustling with fresh events and companion quests, the community expects the same for the next patch. Like its successors, the title has been subject to data mining, leading to the leak of numerous features and content for future updates. Likewise, rumors about the upcoming version 1.2 piqued the interest of fans keen on its expected release and possible features.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

What are the expected dates for update 1.2 release in Honkai Star Rail?

Phase 1 : BLADE

Phase 2 : KAFKA + LUKA

HoYoverse has set up a 21-day banner cycle across all their titles, and Honkai Star Rail is no exception. Moreover, every patch in the title features two limited-time characters, confirmed to be Blade and Kafka for version 1.2. Hence, the major updates are set to roll out every six weeks.

Since version 1.1 was released on June 7, 2023, the upcoming patch will likely be released on its 42-day mark, tentatively on July 19, 2023. As of this writing, the officials have not confirmed the exact dates. Thus, fans deliberating to summon either of the specified characters from patch 1.2 will have to consider the expected date, for now, to plan out their Stellar Jade's economy.

What are the possible features to be added in Honkai Star Rail 1.2?

While the community appreciates the new chat system in Honkai Star Rail, no information is currently available regarding the features of the upcoming update. However, recent leaks have hinted at a lot of playable content that will be available in version 1.2.

[HSR 1.2] Events



1. Where Are You Mystery Trotter

2. The Wondrous Tales

3. Underground Treasure Hunt

4. Stellar Sequester



Events Description will be posted soon!

According to Affinity 2.0, a credible leaker in the community, the following list of events will be added to the next patch.

Where Are You Mystery Trotter

The Wondrous Tales

Underground Treasure Hunt

Stellar Sequester

Similar to the current update, the upcoming version of the game will also contain a seven-day log-in reward featuring Blade on the poster. It seems like fans will be able to obtain quite a lot of wishes to save up for future units or secure either of the two featured characters in update 1.2.

Furthermore, rumors also suggest that two new Relic sets and Planar Ornaments will be added to the Cavern of Corrosion and Simulated Universe, respectively, which are listed below.

Longevous Disciple : Boosts wearer’s Max HP and CRIT Rate.

: Boosts wearer’s Max HP and CRIT Rate. Messenger Traversing : Increases both the wearer’s and allies’ SPD.

: Increases both the wearer’s and allies’ SPD. Broken Keel : Provides Effect RES and boosts allies’ ATK.

: Provides Effect RES and boosts allies’ ATK. Rutilant Arena: Increases CRIT Rate and amplifies the wearer’s Basic ATK and Skill damage.

A new simulation world has been datamined for the patch, containing the Abundant Ebon Deet as the final boss. After clearing the stage, Trailblazers will likely receive additional Herta Bonds, a valued item required to purchase anything from Herta’s Store.

This summarises everything rumored to be added to update 1.2 of Honkai Star Rail.

