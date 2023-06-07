Honkai Star Rail 1.1 Gift of Odyssey event - How to get 10 free special Star Rail passes?

Honkai Star Rail’s 1.1 update went live on June 7 (June 6 in the United States) following the completion of the latest update. miHoYo has already provided plenty of free resources to the players in the form of Stellar Jades, but you can get more from the new events. Thanks to the Gift of Odyssey, you can get up to 10 special Star Rail passes. These passes are the premium version of normal ones and can be used to open highlight banners.

As of writing, you can use them on Silver Wolf’s banner and add this popular character to your squad. Alternatively, you can save these special passes for future use. Either way, these free rewards will be crucial for your Honkai Star Rail 1.1 journey and can make a significant difference in the long run.

How to get the free 10 special Star Rail passes in Honkai Star Rail 1.1?

Version 1.1 is the first major patch of Honkai Star Rail and introduces plenty of fresh content. To celebrate the occasion, the Gift of Odyssey event is live and offers some great freebies.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

> Retrieving [Gift of Odyssey] remotely

> Loading info...

> [==================================>] 100% Loading finished



$ System: The info is as follows

Gift of Odyssey — Log in to claim up to 10 warps!

During the event, log in for a total of 7 days to claim… $ From Silver Wolf> Retrieving [Gift of Odyssey] remotely> Loading info...> [==================================>] 100% Loading finished$ System: The info is as followsGift of Odyssey — Log in to claim up to 10 warps!During the event, log in for a total of 7 days to claim… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… $ From Silver Wolf> Retrieving [Gift of Odyssey] remotely> Loading info...> [==================================>] 100% Loading finished$ System: The info is as followsGift of Odyssey — Log in to claim up to 10 warps!During the event, log in for a total of 7 days to claim… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/9e1VUDJa11

The Gift of Odyssey event will be available until July 18, 2023, and expires at 3:59 am (server time). You must log in for seven days to get all 10 special Star Rail passes. You will get one Star Rail pass every day, excluding the third and the seventh. The former will reward you with two special Star Rail passes, while the latter will give you three.

Once logged in for seven days, you’ll get all ten special Star Rail passes for free. You can add them to your inventory from the in-game mailbox and use them on the banners of your choice.

Each Star Rail pass can be bought for 160 Stellar Jades, the premium currency of Honkai Star Rail. Additionally, you can get 5 of these passes with the help of embers every month. The 10 pulls will let you come one step closer to getting Silver Wolf if you decide to spend them now.

It's important to note that there’s no guaranteed way of getting Silver Wolf from the banner. If you didn’t find one already, you’re guaranteed a 5-star character on your 90th pull, with a 50% chance for that character to be Silver Wolf. If not, the second 5-star character you get from the banner is guaranteed to be Silver Wolf.

Poll : 0 votes