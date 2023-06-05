Will there be a new Honkai Star Rail battle pass in version 1.1?

Honkai Star Rail is the latest turn-based role-playing title from developer HoYoverse. Like its elder sibling Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail also follows a free-to-play model complete with in-game activities that refresh each version update. The Nameless Honor battle pass system is a recurring in-game piece of content.

The Nameless Honor of version 1.0 is expected to replace another version in the upcoming version 1.1 patch. Read on to learn more about the battle pass.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 will bring with it a new battle pass

The upcoming version, 1.1, brings multiple changes and unique content for players to enjoy. Of the several returning features is the Nameless Honor battle pass system.

The battle pass is expected to be available post-maintenance from the start of the patch and run until the last week of said patch.

What can players expect from the refreshed battle pass?

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



PC and mobile pre-downloads are now available. Trailblazers can follow the instructions below to pre-download some resources and enhance your resource download speed after the version update. Due to the large size of the download, it is… Version 1.1 Pre-Download Is Now Available!PC and mobile pre-downloads are now available. Trailblazers can follow the instructions below to pre-download some resources and enhance your resource download speed after the version update. Due to the large size of the download, it is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Version 1.1 Pre-Download Is Now Available!PC and mobile pre-downloads are now available. Trailblazers can follow the instructions below to pre-download some resources and enhance your resource download speed after the version update. Due to the large size of the download, it is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/rlwTsJfYhR

The battle pass for version 1.1 is expected to be identical to the prior one, down to its rewards and selectable 4-star Light Cone reward. The pass is also likely to cost the same:

Nameless Glory ($9.99) : Unlocks the second premium tier of the battle pass with no additional benefits.

: Unlocks the second premium tier of the battle pass with no additional benefits. Nameless Medal ($19.99): Purchasing this tier will unlock the second premium tier and advance your battle pass by ten levels. Additionally, it gifts 5 Fuel and two exclusive profile icons.

Players can refer to the following list of rewards as a refresher for the battle pass:

Nameless Gift (free tier)

42 Adventure Logs

30 Condensed Aether

310,000 Credits

6 Fuel

42 Refined Aether

Self Modelling Resin

5 Star Rail Passes

2 Tracks of Destiny

42 Traveller’s Guide

Nameless Glory (paid tier)

1,240,000 Credits

6 Fuel

4 Gift of the Pathstriders

3 Grand Gift of the Pathstriders

20 Lost Crystal

210 Refined Aether

Relic Remains

4 Star Rail Special Passes

680 Stellar Jade

2 Tracks of Destiny

210 Traveller’s Guide

Treasure of the Starry Seas

Is it worth repurchasing the battle pass in Honkai Star Rail version 1.1?

The Nameless Honor battle pass is worth buying multiple times thanks to the rewards on display, including Stellar Jade and Star Rail Special Passes. Additionally, the level-up materials offered are plentiful and will likely save players the headache of spending precious time and Fuel farming these mats.

As a bonus, the 4-star Light Cones on offer are also quite decent and worth collecting.

Honkai Star Rail was released worldwide on April 26, 2023, for the PC and mobile platforms. The version 1.1 patch will be released tomorrow, bringing brand-new content and quality-of-life updates. Keep an eye out on Sportskeeda for further news and updates.

Poll : 0 votes