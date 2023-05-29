Honkai Star Rail leaks hints at version 1.2 banner order featuring Blade and Kafka

The order of banners for all the characters coming to Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 has been leaked on social media. Reliable leaker HSR_Stuff posted this information on their Twitter account. This is the first time that the order of their respective banners has been revealed, albeit unofficially. While the fresh information is purely speculation, the community is excited to see what's in store.

Players can plan ahead of time to save resources for the warp banners. Blade, Kafka, and Luka will become playable, thanks to promotional materials from the Chinese server.

miHoYo will likely release two separate banners in Honkai Star Rail 1.2

The release date of Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 is some time away, as the game is currently preparing for the upcoming 1.1 updates. It’s set to introduce three new playable characters, including the popular Silver Wolf. However, thanks to leaks and rumors, the community has been able to stay updated about what lies beyond 1.1.

Credits to: Dimbreath HSR LEAKS!Order of the Warp Events in version 1.2!First phase: Blade(The Destructio)Second phase: Kafka(The Nihility) + Luka(The Nihility)Credits to: Dimbreath #HonkaiStarRail ⚠️HSR LEAKS!⚠️🌟Order of the Warp Events in version 1.2!🌟First phase: Blade(The Destructio)🌟Second phase: Kafka(The Nihility) + Luka(The Nihility)Credits to: Dimbreath https://t.co/GdZ7RgzaQg

Promotional posters have all but confirmed the appearance of Blade, Kakfa, and Luka as playable characters in the future. If the latest rumor is true, Blade’s banner will be the first to appear in the game. He’s expected to belong to the Path of Destruction and could be a handy addition to many squads.

Kafka’s banner will follow this, and Luka will also be a part of it. miHoYo typically combines 4-star characters with the highlight banner of a 5-star character. If true, players pulling on the Kafka banner can get two highlight characters simultaneously.

It’s noteworthy that miHoYo hasn’t confirmed any information surrounding version 1.2. The order of banners stated here could change before its release, so players are requested to follow the game’s official Twitter and Sportskeeda to stay updated.

It's also important to note that Honkai Star Rail players can play as Kafka in the game, but only for a brief period. She appears in parts of the main campaign as players have to use her abilities to clear the game's prologue mission.

