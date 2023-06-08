5 best ways to spend Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail

As Honkai Star Rail is a gacha game, all players have access to the premium gacha currency known as Stellar Jades, which can be obtained in a variety of ways. They can be used to purchase both gacha currencies, such as the Star Rail Special Pass and Star Rail Pass, among others. With there being multiple ways to spend Stellar Jades in-game, we look at five of the best ones.

Best ways to spend Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail

1) Star Rail Special Pass

Star Rail Special Pass in-game (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

You can spend your Stellar Jades to buy the Star Rail Special Pass, one of Star Rail Express's tickets. It can be used exclusively on either the limited-time character banner or the limited-time banner for the 5-star Light Cones of the respective character.

To buy Star Rail Special Pass, you need to go to the store, select the Stellar Trade section, look for the Star Rail Special Pass, and click on it.

2) Star Rail Pass

Star Rail Pass in-game (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Another way to spend Stellar Jades is to buy or exchange 160 Jades for one Star Rail Pass. Star Rail Pass is the other ticket for Star Rail Express, and it can be used for Warping in the standard banner known as Stellar Warp or the Beginner Warp, known as the Departure Warp.

The process of buying the Star Rail Pass is identical to the Star Rail Special pass, You need to go to the store, select the Stellar Trade section, look for the Star Rail Pass, and click on it.

3) Replenish Trailblaze Power

Trailblaze Power Replenishing Menu (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Another way to spend your Stellar Jades is by restoring your Trailblaze Power. Trailblaze Power is Star Rail's time-gated stamina system that can be used to get valuable rewards, such as EXP, Credits, Trace Materials, Ascension Materials, Relics, and Trailblaze EXP.

These items will help you level up and ascend your characters and Light Cones, making your characters powerful and quickly leveling up your Trailblaze Level. To get the items, you must defeat certain bosses and claim the reward with Trailblaze Power.

To replenish your Trailblaze Power, open the map, click on the Trailblazer Power counter, and click Confirm. You can replenish 240 Trailblazer Power every day with Stellar Jades and farm for the materials you need.

4) Purchasing Battle Pass Levels

In-game Battle Pass (Image via HoYoverse)

Every time a new version of the game is released, you will get a new Battle Pass, a new limited-time character banner, and Light Cone warp banner. You can get the following in-game items from the Battle Pass: Trace Materials, Credits, Light Cone, Stellar Jades, Star Rail Special Pass, and Star Rail Pass.

You can use your Stellar Jades To buy Battle Pass levels to quickly level up your Battle Pass. However, it is not entirely necessary to buy Battle Pass levels since you can level it up just by logging in daily, doing daily and weekly quests such as spending Trailblaze Power, clearing the Simulated Universes, and spending credits.

5) Lights Cones

Only Silence Remains Light Cone (image via Honkai Star Rail)

Light Cones are the weapons of Honkai Star Rail. Every Light Cone has different stats that can boost your character's critical stats and make the character stronger.

To get Light Cones, you can spend Stellar Jades on some specific banners to make your characters more powerful. From the limited-time Light Cone event banner, you can get the limited-time 5-star Light Cone or 4-star Light Cones. If you get any duplicate Light Cones, you can also Superimpose that Light Cone to refine and improve its critical stats.

