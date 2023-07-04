Honkai Star Rail active codes for July 2023: How to redeem, all rewards, and more

Honkai Star Rail allows players to get their hands on a fair bit of free loot and rewards every month by letting them redeem the various active codes in the game. Since July has now kicked off, the RPG from HoYoverse is offering a fresh batch of codes that the community will be able to redeem to obtain rewards like Credits and Stellar Jades.
This is one of the best ways of getting a fair bit of the most valuable resources in the game, and HoYoverse makes it so that players can redeem a good chunk of them every month.
Below is a list of all the active Honkai Star Rail codes for July 2023, along with all of the rewards you will be able to redeem through them.
All Honkai Star Rail active codes for July 2023
Here is a list of all the active codes in HoYoverse's Honkai Star Rail for July 2023 and the rewards they offer:
1) 2SP2XE4YBJBB
- Reward: 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits
2) BSN2EWMHA4RP
- Reward: 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits
3) STARRAILGIFT
- Reward: 50 Stellar Jade, 2 Traveler’s Guide, 5 Bottled Soda, 10,000 Credits
Redeeming all three codes in the game will net you a hefty bit of Stellar Jades and Credits that you will be able to make the most of in the game.
How to redeem Codes in Honkai Star Rail
To be able to redeem all the July 2023 codes in the game, you will need to make your way to the Redemption Code menu. You can do this by clicking on the ellipsis button, which is located right next to the player card. It is important to note that you can also redeem the codes from outside the game by making your way to the official gift redemption page and typing them in.
Keep in mind that you will be able to redeem each of them only once. To get your hands on more loot, you will need to wait for the codes and rewards to refresh every month.
All Honkai Star Rail expired codes for July 2023
Here are all the expired codes for July 2023:
- HSRGRANDOPEN1: 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credits
- HSRGRANDOPEN2: 100 Stellar Jade, 5 Traveler’s Guide
- HSRGRANDOPEN3: 100 Stellar Jade, 4 Refined Aether
- HSRVER10XEDLFE: 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits
- ZTPTNMTX8LUF: 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credits
- 8A6T6LBFQ4D3: 100 Stellar Jade, 5 Traveler’s Guide
- DB7A64BW8LC7: 100 Stellar Jade, 4 Refined Aether
- CS75WMP976AK: 100 Stellar Jade
- 2T7BP4JVEBT7: 3 Adventure Log, 2 Condensed Aether, 3 Cosmic Fried Rice, 5,000 Credits
- SURPRISE1024: 30 Stellar Jade, 3 Adventure Log, 2 Dust of Alacrity, 5,000 Credits
Note: We will update the article periodically if more codes become active in July.