Honkai Star Rail active codes for July 2023: How to redeem, all rewards, and more

Honkai Star Rail allows players to get their hands on a fair bit of free loot and rewards every month by letting them redeem the various active codes in the game. Since July has now kicked off, the RPG from HoYoverse is offering a fresh batch of codes that the community will be able to redeem to obtain rewards like Credits and Stellar Jades.

This is one of the best ways of getting a fair bit of the most valuable resources in the game, and HoYoverse makes it so that players can redeem a good chunk of them every month.

Below is a list of all the active Honkai Star Rail codes for July 2023, along with all of the rewards you will be able to redeem through them.

All Honkai Star Rail active codes for July 2023

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

High Elder of the Luofu, bearer of the Azure Dragon's legacy, bringing forth clouds and rain, and entrusted with the duty of guarding the Ambrosial Arbor. Revered with the title of "Imbibitor Lunae."

— History of the Xianzhou: The Five Dragons' Exodus… Imbibitor LunaeHigh Elder of the Luofu, bearer of the Azure Dragon's legacy, bringing forth clouds and rain, and entrusted with the duty of guarding the Ambrosial Arbor. Revered with the title of "Imbibitor Lunae."— History of the Xianzhou: The Five Dragons' Exodus… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Imbibitor LunaeHigh Elder of the Luofu, bearer of the Azure Dragon's legacy, bringing forth clouds and rain, and entrusted with the duty of guarding the Ambrosial Arbor. Revered with the title of "Imbibitor Lunae."— History of the Xianzhou: The Five Dragons' Exodus… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Cssw50e3PJ

Here is a list of all the active codes in HoYoverse's Honkai Star Rail for July 2023 and the rewards they offer:

1) 2SP2XE4YBJBB

Reward: 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits

2) BSN2EWMHA4RP

Reward: 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits

3) STARRAILGIFT

Reward: 50 Stellar Jade, 2 Traveler’s Guide, 5 Bottled Soda, 10,000 Credits

Redeeming all three codes in the game will net you a hefty bit of Stellar Jades and Credits that you will be able to make the most of in the game.

How to redeem Codes in Honkai Star Rail

To be able to redeem all the July 2023 codes in the game, you will need to make your way to the Redemption Code menu. You can do this by clicking on the ellipsis button, which is located right next to the player card. It is important to note that you can also redeem the codes from outside the game by making your way to the official gift redemption page and typing them in.

Keep in mind that you will be able to redeem each of them only once. To get your hands on more loot, you will need to wait for the codes and rewards to refresh every month.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

YouTube:

What do you look forward to seeing most? Follow & click on the button below for a chance to get a $50 gift card! The Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.2 "Even Immortality Ends" Special Program will release on July 8 at 19:30 (UTC+8).YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=lggMIY… What do you look forward to seeing most? Follow & click on the button below for a chance to get a $50 gift card! The Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.2 "Even Immortality Ends" Special Program will release on July 8 at 19:30 (UTC+8).YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=lggMIY…What do you look forward to seeing most? Follow & click on the button below for a chance to get a $50 gift card!

All Honkai Star Rail expired codes for July 2023

Here are all the expired codes for July 2023:

HSRGRANDOPEN1: 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credits

HSRGRANDOPEN2: 100 Stellar Jade, 5 Traveler’s Guide

HSRGRANDOPEN3: 100 Stellar Jade, 4 Refined Aether

HSRVER10XEDLFE: 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits

ZTPTNMTX8LUF: 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credits

8A6T6LBFQ4D3: 100 Stellar Jade, 5 Traveler’s Guide

DB7A64BW8LC7: 100 Stellar Jade, 4 Refined Aether

CS75WMP976AK: 100 Stellar Jade

2T7BP4JVEBT7: 3 Adventure Log, 2 Condensed Aether, 3 Cosmic Fried Rice, 5,000 Credits

SURPRISE1024: 30 Stellar Jade, 3 Adventure Log, 2 Dust of Alacrity, 5,000 Credits

Note: We will update the article periodically if more codes become active in July.

