Honkai Star Rail, like the other titles from developers HoYoverse, features regular giveaways and freebies. These freebies are accessible to all global servers and are usually in the form of certain redemption codes, including various in-game items such as Stellar Jades.

As of this writing, HoYoverse has silently released a brand new code for version 1.1, which will be discussed in detail below.

New redemption code for Honkai Star Rail 1.1 includes 50 Stellar Jade

Preview of the rewards in the redemption code (Image via HoYoverse)

The new code for Honkai Star Rail is 2SP2XE4YBJBB, and can be redeemed in-game to obtain the following rewards:

50 Stellar Jade

10,000 Credits

Players are recommended to make haste in redeeming the code, as these are known to expire soon. The Jades can be used for either summons or in refueling Trailblaze Power to assist in farming materials.

How can players redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail?

Codes can be redeemed either in-game or by accessing an external website. Each method is described in detail below:

1. In-game redemption method

Redeeming codes in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Log in to the game using your account of choice.

Pause the game outside of battle to open up the Menu.

Click on the “...” button next to your username.

Select “Redemption Code” and type in the appropriate code.

You may also simply copy-paste the code into the box.

Click on “Confirm” to redeem the code.

2. Using an external website

Redeeming codes from the official external website (Image via HoYoverse)

Fire up a web browser.

Go to this URL to open the Code Redemption interface.

Click on the “Log In” button on the top right-hand corner of the webpage.

Enter your HoYoverse account details to proceed.

Select the correct Server and confirm details regarding your Character's Nickname.

Type or paste in the code and hit the “Redeem” button to proceed.

Using either method will immediately deliver the rewards to your in-game mailbox, from which they can be claimed for use. It should be kept in mind that the code is limited to one redemption per account and cannot be reused.

