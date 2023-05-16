How to get Hoyoverse login rewards in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail is the latest turn-based galaxy trotting adventure from developers HoYoverse. This free-to-play title brings in several returning social features from its elder sibling, Genshin Impact - including adding a daily login system. Players must log in regularly to obtain consecutive bonuses delivered via the in-game mailbox.

Read on to learn more about the nature of these rewards and how to obtain them.

How to redeem the HoYoverse login bonuses in Honkai Star Rail

The login rewards page in HoYoLab (Image via HoYoverse)

While Honkai Star Rail does not feature any in-game login bonuses, players are expected to log into an external website to claim daily items manually. Log in to your HoYoverse account in the URL, https://act.hoyolab.com/bbs/event/signin/hkrpg/index.html?act_id=e202303301540311 and click on the icons. The selected gift will be immediately issued to your in-game mailbox, ready for use. Successive logins will unlock the remaining gifts, denoted by the numbered “Day.”

Additionally, players can receive a bonus of 100 Stellar Jade for the first three days they login into the website.

The rewards include:

13 Adventure Logs : Character level-up materials. Provides 5000 EXp when used on a character.

: Character level-up materials. Provides 5000 EXp when used on a character. 8 Condensed Aether : Used to enhance Light Cones. Provides 2000 EXP for Cones.

: Used to enhance Light Cones. Provides 2000 EXP for Cones. 60 Stellar Jade : Currency used mainly for performing summons on the various gacha banners in Honkai Star Rail.

: Currency used mainly for performing summons on the various gacha banners in Honkai Star Rail. 46,000 Credits : A universal currency for leveling up all sorts of materials.

: A universal currency for leveling up all sorts of materials. 2 Lost Crystals : Used to enhance Relics. Provides 1000 EXP when consumed.

: Used to enhance Relics. Provides 1000 EXP when consumed. 2 Refined Aether : Used to enhance Light Cones. Provides 6000 Light Cone EXP.

: Used to enhance Light Cones. Provides 6000 Light Cone EXP. 3 Traveler’s Guide : Used to increase character levels. Consuming it will generate 20,000 EXP for the character.

: Used to increase character levels. Consuming it will generate 20,000 EXP for the character. 7 Lost Gold Fragments : Provides 500 Relic EXP when used in level-ups.

: Provides 500 Relic EXP when used in level-ups. Bottled Soda : Buffs the max HP of all party members by 10% plus an additional 210 points when consumed.

: Buffs the max HP of all party members by 10% plus an additional 210 points when consumed. Energy Drink (sugar-free) : Immediately restores 50% of your Energy when consumed.

: Immediately restores 50% of your Energy when consumed. Mechanical robot arm: Unknown usage at the time of writing this article.

All these rewards add up over time and are very much worth the effort. Players should make sure not to miss a day while logging in, or they will lose out on a portion of the rewards. To help players, the website has a handy tracker to count the number of days missed, with an option to even make up for the missed logins - by completing several simple tasks.

The daily check-in resets based on the UTC+8 timezone.

Honkai Star Rail is a turn-based RPG borrowing characters from the Honkai Impact universe of gacha games. The game was released worldwide on April 26th, 2023, for PC and mobile devices and has exploded in popularity since.

