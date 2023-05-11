Best Honkai Star Rail settings for high-end PCs

Honkai Star Rail has been out for a couple of weeks now, and has been a massive hit on both PC and mobile. The game, like most of its predecessors, isn't very intensive. Thus, most gaming rigs with high-end hardware can handle it without running into major issues. However, like most PC games, the game packs quite a few graphics settings.

Although there aren't as many options to fine-tune as Call of Duty or Cyberpunk 2077, figuring out the best settings can be quite daunting for first-time gamers who just want to have some fun. Thus, in this article, we will list the best Honkai: Star Rail graphics settings for most high-end PCs.

High-end gaming PCs can play Honkai Star Rail at the highest settings without hiccups

Before diving into the exact graphics settings for the game, we list the minimum hardware that qualifies a PC as "high-end." Given that the definition varies from gamer to gamer, it's important to ensure the exact meaning we want to convey via the term.

Most mid-range graphics cards are enough for Honkai: Star Rail. Thus, for the sake of this article, we will consider all systems with at least a six-core CPU and at least an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or an RTX 3070 as a high-end systems.

Best Honkai: Star Rail graphics settings for high-end PCs at 1440p

The best Honkai Star Rail graphics card settings are listed below:

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Full Screen

2560 x 1440 Full Screen FPS: 60

60 Vsync: Off

Off Rendering Quality: 1.4

1.4 Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Character Quality: High

High Environment Detail: Very High

Very High Bloom Effect: High

High Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Light Quality: Very High

Almost every 70-class graphics card from the last gen and above can max out the game at 1440p 2K without running into performance issues.

Best Honkai: Star Rail graphics settings for high-end PCs at 4K

The best Honkai Star Rail graphics card settings for 4K gaming are listed below:

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Full Screen

2560 x 1440 Full Screen FPS: 60

60 Vsync: Off

Off Rendering Quality: 1.4

1.4 Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Character Quality: High

High Environment Detail: Very High

Very High Bloom Effect: High

High Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Light Quality: Very High

If you have 24 GB or more RAM, the game can easily be played at 4K resolution on GPUs like the RX 6800 or the RTX 3070 Ti. However, if you want to maintain a steady 60 FPS experience, we won't recommend 4K on anything less than an RX 6800 XT or an RTX 3080 12 GB.

Overall, Honkai Star Rail isn't very demanding on hardware. Thus, it won't require a $3,000 gaming PC. Gamers with a mid-range PC can easily get an enjoyable experience in the game with the graphics settings listed above.

