Best Honkai: Star Rail graphics settings for RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super

After spending many months in the beta phase, Honkai: Star Rail is finally here. It is the fourth entry into the Honkai series. The game is a space fantasy RPG developed by HoYoverse. It is currently available for free on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Android, and iOS platforms. Since the was built keeping in mind the capabilities of mobile devices and last-gen consoles, the game runs extremely well on most modern systems.

RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super are upper-mid-range GPUs from Nvidia. They were launched back in 2018 and 2019, respectively. These were the first-generation of RTX cards and enabled gamers to enjoy real-time ray tracing. Despite being nearly five years old at this point, they perform exceptionally well in most new releases, and Honkai: Star Rail is no exception.

Most optimal settings to use in Honkai: Star Rail with RTX 2070

Starting with the RTX 2070, this mid-range GPU can play the game without any issues at 1080p and, with some minor tweaks, at 1440p. Since the game's art style isn't particularly GPU intensive, it can be played by maxing out the graphics settings in most instances. But it won't always lead to a smooth and stable experience.

Keeping this in mind, the following settings are recommended to be used in the RPG title with the RTX 2070:

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920x1080 Full Screen

1920x1080 Full Screen FPS: 60

60 Vsync: Off

Off Rendering Quality: 1.2

1.2 Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Character Quality: High

High Environment Detail: Very High

Very High Bloom Effect: High

High Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Light Quality: High

Most optimal settings to use in Honkai: Star Rail with RTX 2070 Super

The situation is the same for the RTX 2070 Super as well. However, users can turn up a few settings considering it has more processing capabilities. Since the game has a framerate limit of 60 FPS, the 2070 Super can easily reach this target without any issues. Having said that, the following settings are suggested for Honkai: Star Rail with this GPU:

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920x1080 Full Screen

1920x1080 Full Screen FPS: 60

60 Vsync: Off

Off Rendering Quality: 1.4

1.4 Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Character Quality: High

High Environment Detail: Very High

Very High Bloom Effect: High

High Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Light Quality: Very High

These are the best settings to use with the RPG title. They will provide users with a balanced experience, where they won't be missing out on much on the image quality and maintain a solid and stable framerate throughout their playthrough. However, if users face performance issues in the game, it is recommended to update their GPU drivers to resolve any such problems.

