Best Forspoken graphics settings for RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super

Forspoken features a magical world filled with adventures and hurdles. The latest action RPG from Luminous Productions takes players on a journey to Athia in the shoes of Frey. The title is PlayStation 5 console exclusive and is available on PC. However, despite all the innovations the game brings to the table, it doesn't perform well on the PC, as per numerous user reports.

The RTX 2070 and 2070 Super are upper-mid-range GPU offerings from Nvidia. These graphics cards are two generations old at this point and were the first to bring real-time ray tracing into the hands of the average consumer. Despite the age, both cards hold pretty well in early 2023 and can play the latest titles in 1080p and 1440p.

RTX 2070 and 2070 Super struggle at 1440p with Forspoken but run perfectly at 1080p

Forspoken's PC port is plagued with performance issues. The game refuses to run properly, even on the latest high-end GPUs. As mentioned earlier, despite being two generations old, the RTX 2070 and the 2070 Super comfortably play Forspoken at 1080p. Although the title can run at 1440p, it is not recommended to play at that resolution as the experience would be optimal.

Here are the best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super:

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 2070

Display

Resolution: 1920x1080

Brightness: As per your preference

Gamma: As per your preference

Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

V-Sync: Off

Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Select Main Display: Your primary monitor

Color Filter Options: As per your preference

Filter Strength: As per your preference

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: Off

Dynamic Resolution: Off

Model Memory: Standard

Texture Memory: High

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Sharpness: 0.80

Render Resolution: 100%

Model Detail Level: Standard

Texture Filtering: High

Post Filters

Reflections: Standard

Motion Blur: Off

Depth of Field: Off

Fog Quality: Standard

Cloud Quality: Low

Shadow Quality: Standard

Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Ambient Occlusion: High

Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA

You can buy the Nvidia RTX 2070 here.

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 2070 Super

Display

Resolution: 1920x1080

Brightness: As per your preference

Gamma: As per your preference

Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

V-Sync: Off

Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Select Main Display: Your primary monitor

Color Filter Options: As per your preference

Filter Strength: As per your preference

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: Off

Dynamic Resolution: Off

Model Memory: Standard

Texture Memory: High

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Sharpness: 0.80

Render Resolution: 100%

Model Detail Level: Standard

Texture Filtering: High

Post Filters

Reflections: Standard

Motion Blur: Off

Depth of Field: Off

Fog Quality: Standard

Cloud Quality: Standard

Shadow Quality: Standard

Ray Traced Shadows: On

Ambient Occlusion: High

Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA

You can buy the RTX 2070 Super here.

These settings are suggested to provide gamers with a balanced experience by delivering the best visuals and framerate. If users face excessive lags, frame drops, stuttering, or other stability issues, they should update to the latest Nvidia Game Ready drivers.

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links for the products mentioned.

Poll : 0 votes