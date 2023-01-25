Best Forspoken graphics settings for RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti

The latest action-RPG from Square Enix, Forspoken, is finally out for fans to enjoy. Set in a large vibrant world filled with magic, it offers a truly unique gaming experience. Developed on the Luminous Engine, the game boasts cutting-edge graphics that bring the exciting land of Athia to life. It also features incredibly detailed and realistic environments, as well as lifelike character models and animations.

The RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti are two top-of-the-line graphics cards from Nvidia's RTX 3000 series. Released in 2020 and 2022 respectively, these GPUs were designed to run the latest video games at 4K resolution with high frame rates. Although they are slightly outdated, they still hold up well in early 2023, with minor compromises here and there.

This guide takes a look at the best graphics settings that you can use in Forspoken with these two graphics cards.

RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti struggle to produce decent framerates in Forspoken at 4K resolution

As mentioned earlier, despite their age, these two GPUs are capable of playing most modern video games with ease. Although they can max out Forspoken at 4K resolution with every graphical option that the title offers, the gameplay experience will be subpptimal.

Hence, gamers with these GPUs will have to make some compromises to hit that sweet spot of amazing visuals with high framerates. Keeping these objectives in mind, here are the best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti:

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 3090

Display

Resolution: Set it to 2560x1440 (4K isn't recommended for this game)

Brightness: As per your preference.

Gamma: As per your preference.

Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

V-Sync: Off

Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Select Main Display: Your primary monitor.

Color Filter Options: As per your preference.

Filter Strength: As per your preference.

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: Off.

Dynamic Resolution: Off.

Model Memory: High.

Texture Memory: Ultra-High.

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off.

Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Sharpness: 0.80.

Render Resolution: 100%

Model Detail Level: Standard.

Texture Filtering: High.

Post Filters

Reflections: High.

Motion Blur: Off.

Depth of Field: Off.

Fog Quality: Standard

Cloud Quality: Standard.

Shadow Quality: Standard.

Ray Traced Shadows: On.

Ambient Occlusion: High.

Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off.

Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA.

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 3090 Ti

Display

Resolution: Set it to 2560x1440 (4K isn't recommended for this game)

Brightness: As per your preference.

Gamma: As per your preference.

Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

V-Sync: Off

Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Select Main Display: Your primary monitor.

Color Filter Options: As per your preference.

Filter Strength: As per your preference.

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: Off.

Dynamic Resolution: Off.

Model Memory: High.

Texture Memory: Ultra-High.

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off.

Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Sharpness: 0.80.

Render Resolution: 100%

Model Detail Level: Standard.

Texture Filtering: High.

Post Filters

Reflections: High.

Motion Blur: Off.

Depth of Field: Off.

Fog Quality: Standard

Cloud Quality: Standard.

Shadow Quality: High.

Ray Traced Shadows: On.

Ambient Occlusion: High.

Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: On.

Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA.

In general, these graphics settings will deliver an optimal experience in the RPG with the RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti. As of right now, Forspoken seems to be terribly optimized for PCs, resulting in poor performance. Hopefully, future patches for the game will address these issues. If you're facing random stuttering and drops in FPS, you should update to the latest Nvidia drivers to make your experience slightly better.

