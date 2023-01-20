Is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super worth buying in 2023?

The powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super was released in mid-2019. With its unique features, including real-time Ray-tracing and DLSS, it has established itself as an amazing graphics card for all gaming enthusiasts and heavy users. This graphics card was a significant improvement over the previous gen cards.

The following section evaluates Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super and concludes whether it is worth buying. I will dive into the current GPU market state, RTX 2070 Super's performance, features, comparisons, and cost viability.

Is Nvidia RTX 2070 Super an ideal choice in 2023?

The RTX 2070 Super is a powerful graphics card based on Turing architecture, featuring 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, a 256-bit memory interface, and a boost clock of up to 1770 MHz.

Performance

It gives exceptional results compared to other options on the market. The card is undoubtedly much better than the previous gen GPUs and at par with the RTX 2080. It is slightly slower than the RTX 2080 ti but is also significantly more affordable.

This GPU features an additional 256 CUDA cores, 32 Tensor cores, and 4 RT cores, which work together with a boost clock speed of 150 MHz to enhance the performance of games by up to 25% in comparison to the standard GeForce RTX 2070.

Moreover, it has an NVLINK SLI connector which will provide better performance in selected games and apps.

Ray-tracing

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super also supports real-time ray tracing, which significantly improves the lighting and shadows in the game, providing a more realistic and immersive gaming performance. It is also supported by many high-end games where you can try this feature and have a natural experience.

This GPU also supports DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology that uses AI to improve the game's image quality. This technology has great potential to take game quality to the next level.

Pricing and compatibility

The RTX 2070 Super is a VR-ready graphics card that gives an immersive experience while playing VR games and using VR applications. It is manufactured by many brands, such as Zotac and MSI, offering consumers a wide range of options. It is also compatible with many computers and motherboards, making it easy to integrate into existing systems.

The price of this GPU is something to consider properly before buying it. You can get this GPU at around $499, which is a bit higher than other available options.

Although the RTX 2070 Super is an amazing graphics card for gaming and other tasks like graphic designing, there may be better choices for those on a tight budget. If you are an Nvidia fan with a decent budget, you can purchase this GPU from Amazon.

Ultimately, the best GPU is the one that meets your preferences and needs, so ensure to go through them before purchasing a GPU and make a choice accordingly.

