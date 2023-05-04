Honkai Star Rail is a brand new turn-based RPG from developers HoYoverse, and features a ton of in-game events and activities. While most of the events in the launch version seem permanent or introductory in nature, it seems players will soon have their first glimpse at a major limited-time event. The information comes via a leak from Twitter user HSR_Stuff, and it is expected to be released on all servers simultaneously. Read on to learn more about the event.

New Honkai Star Rail event Cosmic Warfare could release in version 1.1

The upcoming Cosmic Warfare event features players exploring a part of the in-game map (possibly the Herta Space Station) to complete various quests. Completing these quests will reward players with pieces of a “puzzle,” which will ultimately unlock the Light Cone, “Before the Tutorial Mission Starts.” The free Light Cone follows the Path of Nihility and possesses the effect “Quick on the Draw,” which increases the wearer's hit rate. It also regenerates Energy when attacking enemies with reduced DEF.

The usefulness of this particular Light Cone is unknown at this point, but all information seems to point to it being support-oriented.

The Cosmic Warfare event also features a dedicated Photo Mode, where players will have to take close-up snaps of certain subjects to proceed with the quest. A separate event shop can also be seen in the screenshots, along with multiple materials up for exchange.

Not much else is known about the release timings of the event, with possible additional rewards still being a mystery at the time of writing this article. Furthermore, it should be kept in mind that this information is not directly supplied by HoYoverse and is subject to change.

The Cosmic Warfare event is expected to arrive in the next major patch for Honkai Star Rail, version 1.1.

Honkai Star Rail was released on April 26, 2023, for PC and mobile platforms. The game has garnered a fair bit of attention since then and is shaping up to be a promising role-playing title, much like elder sibling Genshin Impact.

