Honkai Star Rail upcoming banners: All characters expected to arrive in version 1.1 and 1.2

There have been a lot of rumors regarding Honkai Star Rail's upcoming banners, which are set to be added to the game in the near future. These banners will feature characters set to arrive in version 1.1, which will commence once the ongoing Silver Wolf banner expires in ten days. Silver Wolf will be replaced by Luocha and Yukong. While the developers haven’t confirmed any information about version 1.2, drip marketing leaks have hinted at the names coming in the next version of the game.

As per the information currently available on social media, version 1.2 will witness the addition of three new characters. The banners will feature the fan-favorite Kafka, who will become a playable character for the first time in the game. She will be accompanied by Blade and Luka, with the latter supposedly being a 4-star character. Let’s look at all the information surrounding Honkai Star Rail's upcoming banners.

Which Honkai Star Rail upcoming banners have been confirmed so far?

There’s no doubt that Luocha’s highlight banner will go live once the Silver Wolf banner expires. miHoYo previously confirmed that the character would appear in a future version of the game, and Yukong will likely accompany him. The latter will be a 4-star character, so she will be drafted into Luocha’s banner.

Enviosity @Enviosity Here are your banners for version 1.1 in Honkai: Star Rail



Silver Wolf is going to be the first half



Luocha is second half Here are your banners for version 1.1 in Honkai: Star RailSilver Wolf is going to be the first halfLuocha is second half https://t.co/Fr6Q1AFn22

Guessing the names of characters who are expected to appear in version 1.2 will certainly be more interesting. So far, social media has been the major source of information, and miHoYo has recently released tweets and videos detailing the lives of Kafka, Blade, and Luka.

If miHoYo follows the same pattern as version 1.2, Kafka will be the first of the two Honkai Star Rail upcoming banners. After Kafka, Blade and Luka will likely appear together as part of one banner. It’s worth noting that the developers haven’t confirmed the information regarding Honkai Star Rail's upcoming banners, so readers are advised to wait for official information before jumping to any conclusions.

Daman Mills 🥀🗡️ @DamanMills



Finally been given the go ahead!!! I've waited FOREVER to be able to share this…



Honored to announce that I'm the English voice of the Stellaron Hunter — Blade — in Honkai: Star Rail! 🥀🗡️



#HonkaiStarRail #Blade “Of five people, three must pay a price…”Finally been given the go ahead!!! I’ve waited FOREVER to be able to share this…Honored to announce that I’m the English voice of the Stellaron Hunter — Blade — in Honkai: Star Rail! 🥀🗡️ “Of five people, three must pay a price…”Finally been given the go ahead!!! I’ve waited FOREVER to be able to share this… 😈Honored to announce that I’m the English voice of the Stellaron Hunter — Blade — in Honkai: Star Rail! 🥀🗡️#HonkaiStarRail #Blade https://t.co/F4SkWLM75A

Judging by the expiry date of the current Nameless Honor pass, the release of version 1.2 is expected to be sometime in mid-July. More confirmed news is expected to appear as the release date nears. Fans can also expect a trailer and livestream like the ones conducted by miHoYo before the release of version 1.1.

