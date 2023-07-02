Honkai Star Rail brings a set of rotating banners, each featuring new characters on every version update. One of the more anticipated 5-star characters is Fu Xuan of the Xianzhou Luofu, along with Dan Heng’s ascended 5-star form - the Imbibitor Lunae. A recent leak from the website Save Your Jades has detailed the arrival of these units in version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail, as well as other 4-star units.

This article discusses the leaks and information about Fu Xuan, the Imbibitor Lunae, and all other expected units.

Honkai Star Rail banner leaks suggest Fu Xuan and Imbibitor Lunae debut in version 1.3

Fu Xuan releases in the 1st half.



Relying on various sources, the Save Your Jades website has compiled information regarding the availability of certain units within the upcoming versions of Honkai Star Rail.

While almost all of version 1.2’s banner markup has been detailed so far, the content of version 1.3’s gacha remains unknown. Thankfully, if Save Your Jades post is to be believed, players can expect the following characters to be featured in version 1.3:

Fu Xuan : 5-star unit, follows the Path of The Preservation. Attuned to the Quantum element.

: 5-star unit, follows the Path of The Preservation. Attuned to the Quantum element. Imbibitor Lunae : 5-star unit, follows the Path of The Destruction. Attuned to the Imaginary element.

: 5-star unit, follows the Path of The Destruction. Attuned to the Imaginary element. Xueyi: 4-star unit, follows the Path of The Destruction. Attuned to the Quantum element.

Fu Xuan is expected to arrive in the first half of version 1.3, with Imbibitor Lunae and Xueyi dropping in the second half of the patch.

It should be noted that this information has been shared by unofficial sources not affiliated with HoYoverse. It must be taken with a grain of salt and is subject to change at any time.

Honkai Star Rail was released worldwide for PC and mobile devices on April 26, 2023. The game is a free-to-play turn-based RPG set in a separate universe, borrowing characters from the Honkai Impact series of mobile games.

