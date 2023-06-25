Honkai Impact 3rd Straying Stars Version 6.7 update: Release date, new story chapter, and more

Honkai Impact 3rd developer miHoYo is introducing new content to the title. The upcoming version 6.7 update will introduce a new story chapter, events, rewards, and more. Straying Stars, the update's title, gradually reveals Shigure Kira's background and progresses the main storyline. The new story chapter will lead protagonists closer to realizing the identity of their true enemy.

Fans can also grab the new outfits for Herrschers of Origin, Truth, and Finality. Additionally, there will be reruns of 16 famous summer outfits of various characters and a new game mode, Salt Tower, and three new Inscribed Whispers. This latest update will be available to download on June 29, 2023, for Android and iOS devices.

All new content on Honkai Impact 3rd update version 6.7

The new chapter XXXVIII, Something that's happened once… is no miracle, starts at the end of the previous chapter, where two Seeles finally come together. However, their unification differentiates the rules of the bubble universe and the real world. As a result, protagonists must clear several challenges, eventually bringing them closer to their enemy's real identity.

Straying Stars will also reveal the background story of Shigure Kira, who has been through various adventures while traveling from Squad Snowwolf to Salt Snow Holy City. She took on multiple roles, but her dream of being an idol remained the same in this mobile gacha game.

Her new Mech-type SP battlesuit, Sugary Starburst, deals Ice damage in Honkai Impact 3rd. It sprays Shiny Sugarcoating all over while entering QTE or casting spells. She provides combat buffs to her allies regardless of her presence in the battles and uses pistols to deal significant damage. You can acquire the new SP Battlesuit by collecting its fragments from the limited-event.

This RPG title will also feature a new game mode — Salt Snow Tower — and three new Inscribed Whispers. Moreover, Honkai Impact 3rd's new version event, Perfect Performance, will revolve around Shigure Kira.

Regarding new outfits, Herrscher of Finality is getting black-and-white colored Selenic Ripples that give off a summer vibe. Herrscher of Truth's new outfit, Seaside Vibes, consists of a pleated skirt with watery-blue lace. Moreover, Herrscher of Origin's new costume, Crooning Tides, contains her calm persona and focuses on Mei's silhouette.

Honkai Impact 3rd is a mobile action gacha title developed by miHoYo. The title features several characters, Valkyries, with three unique types – Biologic, Mech, and Psychic. It allows for creating a three-character team and battling against enemies in a turn-based combat system.

