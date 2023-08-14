Dan Heng IL (Imbibitor Lunae) release date and Honkai Star Rail 1.3 countdown

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update will bring a major thrill as Imbibitor Lunae will officially feature as a playable 5-star character alongside Fu Xuan. The Vidyadhara High Elder is expected to debut in the first banner phase with the global patch release on August 30, 2023. He has garnered quite a bit of attention from the community after his sudden appearance in the latest Trailblaze Mission.

Many players will likely summon Imibitor Lunae as their coveted 5-star unit to tackle various end-game content. Hence, this article includes a countdown timer to track his expected release in real time.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

What is Imbibitor Lunae’s release date in Honkai Star Rail 1.3?

As mentioned, Imbibitor Lunae is expected to feature in the first banner phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.3. Based on the ongoing banner cycle and update schedule, the next patch will likely hit the live servers on August 30, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8).

The timer below tracks the expected release of the version 1.3 update. Players can prepare their resources accordingly by referring to the countdown.

Since the major update will release across all servers at the same time, Trailblazers worldwide should be able to summon the 5-star character once the timer hits zero.

It is important to note that the speculative countdown does not account for any delays or rescheduling. However, HoYoverse is renowned for never deviating from schedules, and the same can be expected for the version 1.3 update.

What is the Path, element, and team role of Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai Star Rail?

Imbibitor Lunae will be a DPS unit across various team compositions (Image via HoYoverse)

According to the official game data, Imbibitor Lunae has been confirmed to join the Imaginary roster in Honkai Star Rail 1.3. He will tread on the Destruction Path to unleash both single target and AoE (Area of Effect) attacks during combat.

His abilities are heavily geared towards consuming multiple Skill Points to inflict massive damage on enemies. Hence, he will fulfill the role of a dedicated DPS unit across various team compositions.

What are the expected 4-stars on Imbibitor Lunae banner in Honkai Star Rail 1.3?

Similar to the other exclusive banners, a total of three 4-star units will appear alongside Imbibitor Lunae for a duration of 21 days. Based on credible leaks, the following characters are expected to feature in his limited-time warp:

Yukong

Asta

March 7th

It is worth noting that both the banner order and featured units are subject to change unless HoYoverse makes it official.