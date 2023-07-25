What can players expect from Honkai Star Rail 1.3?

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.3 is expected to feature a plethora of new content, alongside the release of Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan as playable 5-star characters. While HoYoverse has confirmed the characters' debut, most of the upcoming additions are yet to be announced by the officials. However, a recent stream of leaks has shared quite a bit of information about a few things that will be added to version 1.3.

This article lists everything players can expect from the next patch, including its banner phase, events, and more.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

What are the banner orders for Honkai Star Rail 1.3?

As mentioned, Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan are the featured 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.3. The former has been officially revealed as an Imaginary Unit that follows the Destruction Path to unleash massive AoE DMG. He will appear in the first banner phase along with the following 4-star units:

Yukong

Asta

March 7th

This leaves Fu Xuan’s release for the second banner phase. She is an upcoming Quantum unit that treads on the Preservation Path to protect allies with her damage mitigation abilities. Here is a list of 4-star characters expected to feature on her banner:

Lynx

Hook

Pela

While Hook and Pela are existing characters in the title, Lynx will debut in version 1.3 as a Quantum unit. She has been associated with the Abundance Path, granting her complete healing movesets.

That said, recent leaks have showcased the complete gameplay of Imbibitor Lunae, Fu Xuan, and Lynx.

Free Sushang and new Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

According to the leaks, Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle will be the new event for Honkai Star Rail 1.3. It will dispatch a free Sushang copy as a completion reward alongside other in-game resources. During the event, players must revitalize Xianahou Luofu’s Aurum Alley.

The next patch will also feature three new Light Cones, listed below:

She Already Shut Her Eyes (Preservation)

(Preservation) Brighter Than the Sun (Destruction)

(Destruction) Solitary Healing (Nihility)

While Solitary Healing will be available for purchase from Heta’s Store in the Simulated Universe, the remaining Light Cones will be added to the limited-time banner.

New companion quests and features in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

Credible leak sources have also hinted at the following four companion quests in Honkai Star Rail 1.3:

Total Recall: The mission will likely focus on March 7th, providing insight into her origins.

The mission will likely focus on March 7th, providing insight into her origins. Farther Than The Snow Plains : The youngest Landau sibling, Lynx, will be featured in the quest.

: The youngest Landau sibling, Lynx, will be featured in the quest. The Dragon Returns Home : Features the Imbibitor Lunae detailing his past.

: Features the Imbibitor Lunae detailing his past. Mo Cuishle: Focused on Luka, the upcoming 4-star character in version 1.2.

Furthermore, the daily Trailblazer Power cap is rumored to be increased from 180 to 240 in version 1.3, expected to release on August 30, 2023.