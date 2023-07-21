Honkai Star Rail Imbibitor Lunae gameplay leaks finally showcases his Ultimate animation

With the release of Honkai Star Rail 1.2, Dan Heng has transformed into Imbibitor Lunae in the brand new Trailblaze Mission to carry out his legacy as the Holder of the Light Clan. In addition, recent leaks from credible sources have finally showcased his Ultimate animation and abilities, garnering quite a lot of attention from the community. Fans anticipate his debut as a playable character, officially lined up for patch 1.3, alongside Fu Xuan and Lynx.

This article covers everything about Imbibitor Lunae, including his in-game elements and expected move sets.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks, subject to change with the release. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt.

What are Imbibitor Lunae's abilities, Path, and elements in Honkai Star Rail?

Imbibitor Lunae has been confirmed to be an Imaginary character in Honkai Star Rail that treads on the Destruction Path to unleash massive AoE attacks. One of the exciting aspects of his move set is his Basic ATKs, as he possesses a few different variations of them with different scaling.

While the normal variation launches a two-hit attack from Imaginary DMG, Transcendence unleashes a three-hit attack on a single target. Both scale with his max attack, with the latter dealing more damage. In addition, he has two more enhanced Basic ATKs that deal AoE Imaginary DMG to enemies during combat.

Imbibitor Lunae’s Skill is the key to activating the three enhanced Basic ATKs specified above. The ability does not consume Skill Point and generates a stack of Dominating Roar whenever he unleashes Fulgurant Leap. Each of them increases Dan Heng’s CRIT DMG four times. All of his abilities, including his Ultimate animation in Honkai Star Rail, are better showcased in the following link:

Speaking of Ultimate, Imbibitor Lunae unleashes a massive dragon that deals Imaginary DMG to multiple enemies in the battle, generating two Squama Sacrosancta. The stack is considered a Skill Point, consumed to activate his abilities.

Dan Heng's Talent provides a Righteous Heart stack after each hit during combat. It increases his overall DMG up to six times, lasting until the end of his turn.

Finally, his Technique grants him the Leaping Dragon State, which allows him to rapidly dash to a certain distance, attacking all enemies and blocking incoming damage. He can also attack an enemy in the state to enter combat, dealing Imaginary DMG to all of them.

Imbibitor Lunae will be a dedicated DPS unit in Honkai Star Rail 1.3, expected to release on August 30, 2023.