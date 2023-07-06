Honkai Star Rail presents a vast selection of characters to encounter and use from. New ones are added with each major version update, allowing players to expand both their arsenal of playable heroes as well as having access to exciting fresh units. One of the characters introduced during the starting hours of the game is Dan Heng, a member of the Astral Express crew. He is a remarkable young fighter holding a mysterious, dark past.

Prior leaks have suggested an alternate form for Dan Heng, known as Imbibitor Lunae. The existence of this variant was confirmed by a recent tweet from developer HoYoverse, the contents of which will be discussed in detail below.

Note: Major spoilers for Honkai Star Rail's campaign will follow. Viewer discretion is advised. Additionally, parts of this article are subjective and represent the author’s opinions.

Imbibitor Lunae is Dan Heng’s awakened form in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

High Elder of the Luofu, bearer of the Azure Dragon's legacy, bringing forth clouds and rain, and entrusted with the duty of guarding the Ambrosial Arbor. Revered with the title of "Imbibitor Lunae."

— History of the Xianzhou: The Five Dragons' Exodus… Imbibitor LunaeHigh Elder of the Luofu, bearer of the Azure Dragon's legacy, bringing forth clouds and rain, and entrusted with the duty of guarding the Ambrosial Arbor. Revered with the title of "Imbibitor Lunae."— History of the Xianzhou: The Five Dragons' Exodus… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Imbibitor LunaeHigh Elder of the Luofu, bearer of the Azure Dragon's legacy, bringing forth clouds and rain, and entrusted with the duty of guarding the Ambrosial Arbor. Revered with the title of "Imbibitor Lunae."— History of the Xianzhou: The Five Dragons' Exodus… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Cssw50e3PJ

HoYoverse's official tweet describes it as:

"High Elder of the Luofu, bearer of the Azure Dragon's legacy, bringing forth clouds and rain, and entrusted with the duty of guarding the Ambrosial Arbor. Revered with the title of "Imbibitor Lunae." — History of the Xianzhou: The Five Dragons' Exodus

The origins of Dan Heng’s alternate form were hinted at rather early only during the start of the campaign in Xianzhou Luofu, during the epilogue of the Jarilo-VI questline.

Dan Heng awakens with a cold sweat from what seems to be a nightmarish vision. The nightmare follows Stellaron Hunter Blade being brought to the Luofu under unknown charges, facing Jing Yuan and Yangqing. Blade points his weapon, seemingly toward Dan Heng, mentioning that “three must pay a price” and “You… are one of them.”

This seems to indicate that Dan Heng has a higher purpose, along with a dark secret that he has kept hidden from the rest of the Astral Express. Furthermore, leaks from Twitter user Mero seem to suggest that Dan Heng’s true identity is that of the “Holder of the light Clan,” with his Imbibitor Lunae form being a representation of his past life.

His “awakening” is likely to happen sometime in version 1.2, with Imbibitor Lunae completely taking over. Whether Dan Heng will be able to overcome his demons and gain control of this form, remains to be seen.

When is Imbibitor Lunae expected to arrive in Honkai Star Rail?

While certain details regarding the nature of this unit have been disclosed, the release date is yet to be officially unveiled at the time of writing this article. Players can however, expect to see him debut sometime in version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail as a 5-star Imaginary character following the Path of The Destruction, if certain leaks are to be believed.

Poll : 0 votes