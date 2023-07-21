Honkai Star Rail 1.3 banner order leaks: All 5-star and 4-star characters' schedules

Honkai Star Rail's 1.3 update will bring in another batch of new playable characters. Some of these units have made their official appearances in the game, either within the main story or via a teaser. According to a bunch of leaks from the primary data miners in the community, it is evident that the patch will feature Imbibitor Lunae Dan Heng, Fu Xuan, and Lynx as featured characters.

Additionally, readers can find information on these characters' kits and in-game animations online, but most of them are also mentioned in this article. The characters in the game are tilting more toward an animation-heavy playstyle, where each unit seems to compete to outdo the one before them.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks subject to change and contains spoilers. Each speculation should be taken with a grain of salt.

All Honkai Star Rail v1.3 leaked character banners and schedule

Based on the ongoing banner runtimes, readers can expect Honkai Star Rail v1.3 to appear on August 30, 2023, after Kafka's banner ends. Similarly, the update will be live for 42 days, divided into two phases running for 21 days each.

With most of the leaks confirming the arrival of new playable kits, the following list consists of the upcoming characters and their banner schedule per phase:

Version 1.3 First phase: Imbibitor Lunae Dan Heng (5-star Destruction Imaginary).

Version 1.3 Second phase: Fu Xuan (5-star Preservation Quantum)

Version 1.3 Second phase: Lynx (4-star Abundance Quantum).

As mentioned, the first banner will go live with the update, starting August 30 until September 20. This is when Imbibitor Lunae will be the featured 5-star character alongside other 4 stars.

Meanwhile, readers can expect Fu Xuan and Lynx to appear on September 20 and stay until the end of the update on October 11.

All leaked gameplay of characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

Several leaks have showcased the gameplay of all three characters coming in the 1.3 update, from their idle animations to their eye-catching ultimate skills. The following posts contain the gameplay for Imbibitor Lunae, Fu Xuan, and Lynx.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 is scheduled to release on August 30, following a five-hour maintenance period. Aside from new characters, the update will contain story missions, events, and a lot more.