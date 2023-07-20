Honkai Star Rail leaks showcase Fu Xuan gameplay, idle animation, and more

The Master Diviner of Xianzhou Alliance's Divination Commission, Fu Xuan, is lined up to be a playable character in the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update via HoYoverse’s recent drip marketing campaign. She has repeatedly appeared during the Xianzhou Luofu questline and has become a highly anticipated character within the community. Luckily for players, recent leaks showcased her gameplay, idle animation, and abilities.

This article outlines everything about Fu Xuan, including her elements and expected movesets.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks, subject to change with the release. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt.

What are Fu Xuan's abilities, Path, and elements in Honkai Star Rail?

Fu Xuan’s official artwork from the recent Honkai Star Rail drip marketing has confirmed her as an upcoming 5-star character from the Quantum Roster. She treads on the Preservation Path to unleash an array of protective abilities to sustain allies from incoming attacks on the battlefield.

Her Skill is an important aspect of her ability as it provides damage reduction and mitigation to her entire team. The effect is only triggered when all her teammates are alive, and she does not benefit from it. She takes damage instead to gain an Appraisal stack, increasing her Max HP.

Interestingly, her Talent provides a DMG boost based on the amount of HP she loses and grants her damage reduction. When her health drops below a certain percentage, it immediately triggers a restorative effect by swapping the amount of HP lost with the percentage of her current health.

The link above showcases Fu Xuan’s abilities, including her Ultimate, which inflicts her Quantum DMG on all enemies. It also deals additional HP-scaling damage to opponents and resets the number of times her Talent was triggered.

Lastly, her Technique generates shields for allies, blocking all incoming attacks. It also increases their DEF stats for a few turns.

Since the Master Diviner is loaded with excellent protective abilities, she will likely be a top pick across multiple team setups in Honkai Star Rail. However, it is worth noting that her movesets are subject to change until HoYoverse makes them official.

Trailblazers will learn more about her abilities once she debuts in version 1.3, expected to roll out on August 30, 2023, across PC, Android, and iOS platforms.