Honkai Star Rail 1.1 Quantum characters tier list

There are only three Quantum characters in Honkai Star Rail, but all of them range from great to top-tier. This article will include a simple tier list to help you visualize how useful each unit within this Type is in Version 1.1. Future patches may help indirectly buff or nerf the characters listed here, affecting their relevance in the meta, but such changes won't be reflected here.

Likewise, any future units with this Type won't be listed here. Seele, Silver Wolf, and Qingque are the three characters being discussed in the next section of this guide. All three can help you get through the main story, but their position in the current metagame will differ based on their unique attributes.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Tier list for Quantum characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.1

A tier list featuring the three Quantum characters in Honkai Star Rail right now (Image via TierMaker, HoYoverse)

There is an ongoing debate about whether Seele should be placed above Silver Wolf. Either way, the current meta favors both units incredibly well, so placing them at the top is fair. In comparison, Qingque is a decent F2P (Free To Play) filler who relies on luck and isn't as consistent as Seele.

Why is Seele a top-tier character?

Seele is amazing in Honkai Star Rail 1.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Several qualities make Seele top-tier:

She receives an extra turn when KOing foes

Amazing single-target damage

Her kit works well when fighting multiple foes, partially due to the extra turn mechanic

Quantum RES PEN is a useful stat to have for a Hunt unit

Very fast, partially due to her Skill

Has self-damage buffs in her kit

There aren't many Quantum characters in Honkai Star Rail, so your options for a top-tier damage unit with this Type are limited. It is worth noting that Seele is still amazing even when compared to units of other Types in this game.

Silver Wolf is also a top-tier choice

Silver Wolf is a phenomenal debuffer (Image via HoYoverse)

Silver Wolf is fantastic for completely different reasons than Seele in Honkai Star Rail. Here are some examples of why Silver Wolf is great:

She easily applies Weakness to a foe

Generic All-Type RES is always useful

Decreasing a foe's DEF by 36~49.5% for three turns via an Ultimate is great

She can even debuff an enemy's ATK, DEF, and SPD via her Bugs

Solid damage in her own right

Unless another Quantum debuffer on par with Silver Wolf is released in the future, it's hard to see this character ever being considered one of the weaker options of her Type.

Why is Qingque the weakest Quantum character?

She's not bad, but her competition is fierce (Image via HoYoverse)

The final Honkai Star Rail character to discuss is Qingque. Despite being a great option in the game, she's nowhere near as consistent or meta-defining as her 5-star Quantum counterparts. Here are Qingque's advantages in Honkai Star Rail:

Very easy to get for a F2P player

Strong damage, albeit a bit inconsistent at times due to her luck-based mechanic

Easy to get Eidolons of due to being a 4-star

Self-sufficient

That's the end of this brief tier list discussion since no other currently playable characters use this Type.

Poll : Who do you think is better? Seele Silver Wolf 0 votes