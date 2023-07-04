Honkai Star Rail 1.1 DPS characters tier list

Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 is nearing its end. Out of the many characters in the game, the units specializing in DPS abilities are the ones who will defeat their opponents in various activities. Though many specialize in dealing with damage, some are absolute monsters, and some are underwhelming. You might wonder who the best DPS units are.

This tier list will rank each DPS character who will help you clear most of the endgame activities that the game provides.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 DPS character tier list

B-Tier

Arlan

Arlan's splash art from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlan walks the Destruction path; his kit revolves around mostly single-target damage, with his ultimate being an exception. He consumes health equal to 15% of his max health and deals lightning damage to a single enemy. Due to his passive skill, the less health Arlan has, the more damage he deals.

Arlan's kit requires a lot of investment to build; other characters can easily replace him with very little investment. Since his abilities scale on health, clearing endgame activities can be challenging, so he is at the bottom of this tier list.

Trailblazer (Destruction)

Trailblazer's splash art from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The Trailblazer's kit comprises a blast-type skill and an enhanced type ultimate that deals massive single-target and AoE damage to enemies.

Trailblazer's skill deals physical damage to two enemies adjacent to each other, and their ultimate is straightforward; it enhances their basic attack or skill, allowing them to deal massive damage. They are a reliable destruction unit, and you can unlock their Eidolons to unleash the full potential.

Their damage output can be underwhelming, so they are in the B-Tier of this tier list.

A-Tier

Hook

Hook's splash art from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Hook is a good character for any team as her kit revolves around dealing damage and inflicting burns on enemies resulting in consistent damage. Her skill deals Fire damage to a single enemy and inflicts burn on the attacked enemy for two turns; the enemies inflicted with burn will take Fire DoT damage at the beginning of each turn.

Her ultimate deals Fire damage to a single enemy and enhances her next skill making it a blast-type attack that damages two enemies adjacent to each other.

Hook's ability to deal constant damage makes her a good DPS character, and her Eidolons can boost her damage by a decent amount. This is why she belongs at the bottom of the A-Tier.

Qingque

Qingque splash art from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingque is a DPS character whose damage-dealing abilities are based on luck, so the lucky players can be victorious on the battlefield dealing massive damage to the enemies.

This character's skill allows her to draw two jade tiles immediately and increases her damage until the end of her current turn. Her ultimate deals Quantum damage to all enemies, and she obtains four jade tiles of the same suit.

When Qingque has four jade tiles of the same suit in her possession, her basic attack enhances into a blast-type attack that deals Quantum damage to two enemies adjacent to each other. Since her damage relies on luck, it makes her an unreliable DPS character, so she falls under the A-Tier.

Sushang

Sushang's splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

Sushang is a Physical character whose kit makes her unique because of her ability to quickly break the enemy's shield since you can get three turns back to back. Her skill deals Physical damage to a single enemy with a chance to trigger Sword Stance, dealing additional damage.

Her ultimate deals Physical damage to a single enemy with a chance to trigger Sword Stance. In addition to that, it increases her ATK stat, and her skill gets two chances to trigger Sword Stance for two turns.

Since her kit depends on RNG, bringing her true potential might take much work if you are unlucky. But, her kit and ability to deal consecutive attacks on the enemy allows her to trounce enemies and bosses, which is why she is on top of the A-Tier.

S-Tier

Serval

Serval's splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

Serval is one of the free characters you acquire at the start of the game. Her kit revolves around dealing AoE damage to the opposition. All of her abilities scale with ATK stat. Her skill deals Lightning damage to two enemies adjacent to each other with a chance of becoming shocked for two turns, and they will take Lightning damage at the start of each turn.

Her ultimate deals Lightning damage to all enemies and extends the duration of the shock state.

Serval is the only four-star character who walks on the Erudition path with consistent damage against her enemies while increasing her damage. Despite being a four-star, She can quickly clear most of Star Rail's activities and easily belongs at the top of this tier.

Dan Heng

Dan Heng's splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng walks on the Hunt path and excels at dealing single-target damage. His kit revolves around single-target damage and speed. His skill deals Wind damage to a single enemy, and if he hits a CRIT, their speed will decrease by 12% for two turns.

His ultimate also deals Wind damage to a single enemy, but Dan Heng's ultimate damage multiplier increases by 72%-144% if the enemy is slowed.

Since his kit revolves around single target damage, with all his Eidolons and right relics, you can easily one-shot the adversaries with his ultimate. This is why Dan Heng belongs in the S-Tier.

Clara

Clara as shown in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

As a physical character, Clara is eye-catching due to her ability to deal a surprising amount of damage and take the heat off her allies. Her kit is reasonably straightforward and revolves around launching counterattacks and dealing Physical damage whenever an ally of hers gets hit.

Being a DPS unit, Clara is very defensive, making her a bit underwhelming, but her damage output makes her shine, which is why she is on this tier list.

Yanqing

Yanqing's splash art from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Yanqing is a DPS character with straightforward abilities and is easy to build, mainly because of his skill and ultimate scales of his CRIT stat.

You will need to stack up on CRIT damage and ATK stats to deal damage with him since his ultimate boosts his CRIT Rate, and his passive ability increases it.

Yanqing's ability to deal damage and take down bosses and enemies makes him one of the best DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail; hence he is on top of the S-Tier.

SS-Tier

Himeko

Himeko of the Astral Express (Image via HoYoverse)

The Astral Expresses's navigator, Himeko, is a character with good damage capabilities. Her kit is relatively simple and involves dealing damage and hitting follow-up attacks. Her skill is a blast-type attack that deals Fire damage to two enemies adjacent to each other, and it hits the enemies hard, especially if the enemy is weak to Fire.

Her ultimate deals AoE fire damage to all enemies and gains five energy for each one she defeats.

As Himeko is a heavy-hitting character with an excellent damage output in Honkai Star Rail, she belongs in this tier.

Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan of Xianzhou Luofu in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Jing Yuan is considered one of the best AoE DPS characters due to his ability to deal massive damage to his opposition.

His kit is one of the most complex ones in Honkai Star Rail, and it revolves around summoning lightning lord to hit follow-up attacks which is his primary source of damage. The more enemies he defeats in a battle, the stronger he gets.

Seele

Seele's splash art from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Seele has been the best single-target DPS unit in Honkai Star Rail since her release. As a follower of the Hunt path, she excels at dealing single-target damage, and her kit revolves around it.

The ability that makes her the best is her Passive talent, which lets her get another turn, and she enters a buffed state with a damage boost after she defeats an enemy with any of her abilities or basic attack.

Seele's overall damage output and easy-to-use kit make her the best DPS unit, and she can easily defeat any boss or elite enemies; hence, she deserves to be on top of this DPS tier list.

