Honkai Star Rail Arlan build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Traces

Arlan is the head of security for Herta's Space Station and is considered to bear one of the most unique kits in Honkai Star Rail. While his reputation might not be as high as a commander of a military, taking care of an entire space station is still a great addition to his portfolio. Adding high damage output makes him highly viable as a playable character as well.

Arlan wields the Lightning element while being associated with the Destruction Path. Most of his abilities are tied to health drains, which in turn, can amplify his damage. While this does call for risky gameplay, the amount of damage output can significantly increase with the correct gear pieces.

The following article will list the best Light Cones, Relics, and Traces to prioritize for a perfect DPS build on Arlan.

How to build Arlan as a damage-dealing unit in the Honkai Star Rail endgame

1) Skills and Traces

While building Arlan based on his ATK might not be an issue, his survivability becomes a hard thing to control in endgame content. Hence, the trick here is to avoid using healers in teams and to pick a Preservation character that can lure the enemy's fire. Some of the best units for this include Fire Trailblazer, Gepard, and March 7th.

Arlan losing his health after casting skill (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Arlan's normal attacks deal Lightning damage based on his total ATK, while his skill consumes his HP, dealing damage equal to the consumed health and Arlan's total ATK stat. Additionally, if Arlan doesn't have the health to cast the skill, his health pool will be reduced to one. This ties directly to his passive talent as well, which increases his outgoing damage based on the amount of health he is missing.

Arlan's ultimate ability deals pure Lightning damage to a single enemy, with additional damage to enemies surrounding the first target. For Traces, Arlan's maximum health points and ATK need to be prioritized for both damage and survivability.

2) Recommended Light Cones for Arlan in Honkai Star Rail

The best Light Cone for Arlan should be "A Secret Vow," consisting of Arlan's portrait. It can increase the total damage dealt by Arlan, with an extra increase in outgoing damage to enemies with more health than him. This specific scenario will be common for Arlan almost at all times, as casting skills will take his HP lower than the enemies in front.

A Secret Vow Light Cone (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

However, this specific Light Cone is available via Gacha pools only, as there are no free means to acquire or purchase this gear. A decent F2P Light Cone for Arlan will be the "On the Fall of an Aeon," which will increase his attack damage after he attacks an enemy.

3) Relics

The 4-set piece of "Band of Sizzling Hunter" is a great set for Arlan since it increases his outgoing Lightning and attack damage. All of the Relic pieces can be farmed from the Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Holy Hymm.

Path of Holy Hymm for the Band of Sizzling Hunter set (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

For Planar Ornaments, the Fleet of the Ageless can increase Arlan's health and outgoing damage based on his SPD.

