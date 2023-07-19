Honkai Star Rail is a popular action RPG game that features a variety of characters with different abilities, elements, and paths. One of the newest characters to join the game is Blade, a 5-star Wind element Destruction character who sacrifices his own HP to deal massive damage to his enemies. Blade is a member of the Stellaron Hunters, a group of warriors who abandoned their bodies to become blades. He is loyal to Ezio, the leader of Destiny’s Slave, and seeks to fulfill his mission.
Blade is a powerful character who can deal Wind damage to multiple enemies with his enhanced basic attacks, skill, and ultimate. He also has a unique mechanic that allows him to trigger follow-up attacks and restore his HP when he consumes or loses HP. However, Blade also needs a good team to support him and complement his strengths.
In this listicle, we will explore some of the best teams for Blade in Honkai Star Rail 1.2 based on their synergy, performance, and availability.
Honkai Star Rail Guide: Team Compositions Best Suited for Blade
Hyper Carry Team
This team focuses on maximizing Blade’s powers alone. Blade can deal massive damage with two supports, Bronya and Tingyun, providing damage boosts and energy regeneration. Luocha serves as the primary healer, keeping the team alive, and Yukong can be a substitute for either Bronya or Tingyun if needed.
Blade (Main DPS)
Bronya (Support - Wind/Harmony)
Tingyun (Support - Lightning/Harmony)
Luocha (Healer - Imaginary/Abundance)
Yukong (Support - Imaginary/Harmony)
Pros:
High damage output from Blade
- Excellent support from Bronya and Tingyun
- Reliable healing from Luocha
- Flexible slot for Yukong
Cons:
Relies heavily on Blade’s performance
- Vulnerable to enemy debuffs or interrupts
- Lacks crowd control or defense
Tips:
Use Bronya’s skill and ultimate to buff Blade’s damage and grant him extra turns
- Use Tingyun’s skill and ultimate to increase Blade’s energy and reduce his cooldowns
- Use Luocha’s skill and ultimate to heal Blade and the rest of the team
- Use Yukong’s skill and ultimate to provide additional buffs or debuffs depending on the situation
- Use Blade’s skill and ultimate to unleash his full potential and trigger follow-up attacks
Regular Team
This team follows the regular team structure with a sub-DPS (Welt) providing additional damage and crowd control. Bronya and Luocha support Blade’s powers and maintain survivability for the team.
Blade (Main DPS)
Welt (Sub-DPS - Imaginary/Nihility)
Bronya (Support - Wind/Harmony)
Luocha (Healer - Imaginary/Abundance)
Pros:
Balanced damage output from Blade and Welt
- Good support from Bronya
- Reliable healing from Luocha
- Good crowd control from Welt
Cons:
Lacks elemental diversity
- Lacks energy regeneration
- Lacks defense
Tips:
Use Welt’s skill and ultimate to deal Imaginary damage and freeze enemies
- Use Bronya’s skill and ultimate to buff Blade’s damage and grant him extra turns
- Use Luocha’s skill and ultimate to heal Blade and the rest of the team
- Use Blade’s skill and ultimate to unleash his full potential and trigger follow-up attacks
Single-Target Team
This team excels in single-target content, utilizing Silver Wolf and Pela’s DEF reduction capabilities to enhance Blade’s damage against tough enemies. Luocha’s healing ensures the team’s survival.
Blade (Main DPS)
Silver Wolf (Sub-DPS - Quantum/Nihility)
Pela (Support - Unknown, likely Quantum/Nihility)
Luocha (Healer - Imaginary/Abundance)
Pros:
High single-target damage from Blade and Silver Wolf
- Excellent DEF reduction from Silver Wolf and Pela
- Reliable healing from Luocha
- Good synergy between Quantum and Nihility
Cons:
Lacks AoE damage
- Lacks elemental diversity
- Lacks crowd control or defense
Tips:
Use Silver Wolf’s skill and ultimate to deal Quantum damage and reduce enemy DEF
- Use Pela’s skill and ultimate to deal unknown damage and reduce enemy DEF
- Use Luocha’s skill and ultimate to heal Blade and the rest of the team
- Use Blade’s skill and ultimate to unleash his full potential and trigger follow-up attacks
Budget Regular Team
This team is a more accessible option for players with limited access to 5-star characters. Silver Wolf, Tingyun, and Bailu work together to support Blade’s damage and survivability.
Blade (Main DPS)
Silver Wolf (Sub-DPS - Quantum/Nihility)
Tingyun (Support - Lightning/Harmony)
Bailu (Healer - Lightning/Abundance)
Pros:
Balanced damage output from Blade and Silver Wolf
- Good support from Tingyun
- High healing output from Bailu
- Good synergy between Quantum and Nihility
Cons:
Lacks elemental diversity
- Lacks crowd control or defense
- Lacks extra turns or cooldown reduction
Tips:
Use Silver Wolf’s skill and ultimate to deal Quantum damage and reduce enemy DEF
- Use Tingyun’s skill and ultimate to increase Blade’s energy and reduce his cooldowns
- Use Bailu’s skill and ultimate to heal Blade and the rest of the team, and revive them if needed
- Use Blade’s skill and ultimate to unleash his full potential and trigger follow-up attacks
F2P Friendly Team
This team prioritizes free-to-play characters, making it suitable for players who may not have top-tier options. Natasha’s healing, combined with Welt and Pela’s support, complements Blade’s performance. If you really do not have Welt, substitute a harmony character so that Blade’s damage can be amplified.
Blade (Main DPS)
Welt (Sub-DPS - Imaginary/Nihility)
Natasha (Healer - F2P - Physical/Abundance)
Pela (Support - Ice/Nihility)
Pros:
Balanced damage output from Blade and Welt
- Good support from Pela
- Decent healing from Natasha
- Good crowd control from Welt
Cons:
Lacks elemental diversity
- Lacks energy regeneration
- Lacks defense
Tips:
Use Welt’s skill and ultimate to deal Imaginary damage and freeze enemies
- Use Pela’s skill and ultimate to deal Ice damage and reduce enemy DEF
- Use Natasha’s skill and ultimate to heal Blade and the rest of the team and boost their SPD
- Use Blade’s skill and ultimate to unleash his full potential and trigger follow-up attacks
We covered five different Honkai Star Rail team compositions that are best suited for Blade. I explained the pros and cons of each team, as well as some tips on how to use them effectively.
Honkai Star Rail is part of the Honkai series and is set in a futuristic world where humans have colonized the stars. You can explore different planets, fight against enemies, collect relics, and customize your own starship.
Honkai Star Rail is free-to-play on PC, iOS, or Android devices.