Honkai Star Rail is a popular action RPG game that features a variety of characters with different abilities, elements, and paths. One of the newest characters to join the game is Blade, a 5-star Wind element Destruction character who sacrifices his own HP to deal massive damage to his enemies. Blade is a member of the Stellaron Hunters, a group of warriors who abandoned their bodies to become blades. He is loyal to Ezio, the leader of Destiny’s Slave, and seeks to fulfill his mission.

Blade is a powerful character who can deal Wind damage to multiple enemies with his enhanced basic attacks, skill, and ultimate. He also has a unique mechanic that allows him to trigger follow-up attacks and restore his HP when he consumes or loses HP. However, Blade also needs a good team to support him and complement his strengths.

In this listicle, we will explore some of the best teams for Blade in Honkai Star Rail 1.2 based on their synergy, performance, and availability.

Honkai Star Rail Guide: Team Compositions Best Suited for Blade

Hyper Carry Team

Honkai Star Rail - Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

This team focuses on maximizing Blade’s powers alone. Blade can deal massive damage with two supports, Bronya and Tingyun, providing damage boosts and energy regeneration. Luocha serves as the primary healer, keeping the team alive, and Yukong can be a substitute for either Bronya or Tingyun if needed.

Blade (Main DPS)

Bronya (Support - Wind/Harmony)

Tingyun (Support - Lightning/Harmony)

Luocha (Healer - Imaginary/Abundance)

Yukong (Support - Imaginary/Harmony)

Pros:

High damage output from Blade

Excellent support from Bronya and Tingyun

Reliable healing from Luocha

Flexible slot for Yukong

Cons:

Relies heavily on Blade’s performance

Vulnerable to enemy debuffs or interrupts

Lacks crowd control or defense

Tips:

Use Bronya’s skill and ultimate to buff Blade’s damage and grant him extra turns

Use Tingyun’s skill and ultimate to increase Blade’s energy and reduce his cooldowns

Use Luocha’s skill and ultimate to heal Blade and the rest of the team

Use Yukong’s skill and ultimate to provide additional buffs or debuffs depending on the situation

Use Blade’s skill and ultimate to unleash his full potential and trigger follow-up attacks

Regular Team

Honkai Star Rail - Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

This team follows the regular team structure with a sub-DPS (Welt) providing additional damage and crowd control. Bronya and Luocha support Blade’s powers and maintain survivability for the team.

Blade (Main DPS)

Welt (Sub-DPS - Imaginary/Nihility)

Bronya (Support - Wind/Harmony)

Luocha (Healer - Imaginary/Abundance)

Pros:

Balanced damage output from Blade and Welt

Good support from Bronya

Reliable healing from Luocha

Good crowd control from Welt

Cons:

Lacks elemental diversity

Lacks energy regeneration

Lacks defense

Tips:

Use Welt’s skill and ultimate to deal Imaginary damage and freeze enemies

Use Bronya’s skill and ultimate to buff Blade’s damage and grant him extra turns

Use Luocha’s skill and ultimate to heal Blade and the rest of the team

Use Blade’s skill and ultimate to unleash his full potential and trigger follow-up attacks

Single-Target Team

Honkai Star Rail - Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

This team excels in single-target content, utilizing Silver Wolf and Pela’s DEF reduction capabilities to enhance Blade’s damage against tough enemies. Luocha’s healing ensures the team’s survival.

Blade (Main DPS)

Silver Wolf (Sub-DPS - Quantum/Nihility)

Pela (Support - Unknown, likely Quantum/Nihility)

Luocha (Healer - Imaginary/Abundance)

Pros:

High single-target damage from Blade and Silver Wolf

Excellent DEF reduction from Silver Wolf and Pela

Reliable healing from Luocha

Good synergy between Quantum and Nihility

Cons:

Lacks AoE damage

Lacks elemental diversity

Lacks crowd control or defense

Tips:

Use Silver Wolf’s skill and ultimate to deal Quantum damage and reduce enemy DEF

Use Pela’s skill and ultimate to deal unknown damage and reduce enemy DEF

Use Luocha’s skill and ultimate to heal Blade and the rest of the team

Use Blade’s skill and ultimate to unleash his full potential and trigger follow-up attacks

Budget Regular Team

Honkai Star Rail - Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

This team is a more accessible option for players with limited access to 5-star characters. Silver Wolf, Tingyun, and Bailu work together to support Blade’s damage and survivability.

Blade (Main DPS)

Silver Wolf (Sub-DPS - Quantum/Nihility)

Tingyun (Support - Lightning/Harmony)

Bailu (Healer - Lightning/Abundance)

Pros:

Balanced damage output from Blade and Silver Wolf

Good support from Tingyun

High healing output from Bailu

Good synergy between Quantum and Nihility

Cons:

Lacks elemental diversity

Lacks crowd control or defense

Lacks extra turns or cooldown reduction

Tips:

Use Silver Wolf’s skill and ultimate to deal Quantum damage and reduce enemy DEF

Use Tingyun’s skill and ultimate to increase Blade’s energy and reduce his cooldowns

Use Bailu’s skill and ultimate to heal Blade and the rest of the team, and revive them if needed

Use Blade’s skill and ultimate to unleash his full potential and trigger follow-up attacks

F2P Friendly Team

Honkai Star Rail - Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

This team prioritizes free-to-play characters, making it suitable for players who may not have top-tier options. Natasha’s healing, combined with Welt and Pela’s support, complements Blade’s performance. If you really do not have Welt, substitute a harmony character so that Blade’s damage can be amplified.

Blade (Main DPS)

Welt (Sub-DPS - Imaginary/Nihility)

Natasha (Healer - F2P - Physical/Abundance)

Pela (Support - Ice/Nihility)

Pros:

Balanced damage output from Blade and Welt

Good support from Pela

Decent healing from Natasha

Good crowd control from Welt

Cons:

Lacks elemental diversity

Lacks energy regeneration

Lacks defense

Tips:

Use Welt’s skill and ultimate to deal Imaginary damage and freeze enemies

Use Pela’s skill and ultimate to deal Ice damage and reduce enemy DEF

Use Natasha’s skill and ultimate to heal Blade and the rest of the team and boost their SPD

Use Blade’s skill and ultimate to unleash his full potential and trigger follow-up attacks

We covered five different Honkai Star Rail team compositions that are best suited for Blade. I explained the pros and cons of each team, as well as some tips on how to use them effectively.

Honkai Star Rail is part of the Honkai series and is set in a futuristic world where humans have colonized the stars. You can explore different planets, fight against enemies, collect relics, and customize your own starship.

Honkai Star Rail is free-to-play on PC, iOS, or Android devices.