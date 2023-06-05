Honkai Star Rail Luocha guide: Abilities, build, materials, and role

Luocha's mysterious aura has already graced everyone with its presence in Honkai Star Rail. Within the primary Xianzhou story arc, the tall blonde character appeared to be a traveling merchant. Luocha's playable kit seems to be tied with the strange coffin that accompanies him and provides healing support to allies on the battlefield.

The following article lists everything you need to know regarding Luocha, including the best gear pieces to build him. As mentioned, he is categorized as a healer who is associated with the Abundance Path. Additionally, with Luocha's release in 1.1, he will be the third Imaginary character in the game aside from Welt and Yukong.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How do Luocha's abilities work in Honkai Star Rail

As an Abundance character, Luocha's abilities focus on healing his teammates by scaling off his own ATK stat. While his basic attack is meant to simply damage enemies, his skill is supposed to recover his ally's HP while granting him a special buff called Abyss Flower.

Luocha's elemental skill (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Additionally, upon casting his ultimate ability, Luocha deals Imaginary damage to all enemies on the field while gaining another stack of Abyss Flower. Once this unique stack hits two, Luocha will consume all Abyss Flowers and form a special field on the battlefield for two turns.

The special field after gathering two Abyss Flower stacks (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Other characters attacking an enemy within this field will be able to heal based on Luocha's ATK stat. Hence, either casting Luocha's skill a couple of times or casting both the skill and ultimate in succession will be enough to accumulate two stacks of Abyss Flowers every time.

What are the best Light Cones for Luocha in Honkai Star Rail?

Luocha's BiS (best in slot) Light Cone is the "Echoes of the Coffin," available exclusively via the Gacha banner. Similar to any signature gear pieces, players can look for a separate banner alongside the limited-character banner of Luocha. However, there are some decent F2P (Free To Play) options for everyone as well.

The "Time Waits for No One" Light Cone is available for purchase within the Starlight Exchange shop for 600 Undying Starlight. It can increase the user's maximum HP and outgoing healing, but Luocha will only utilize the latter.

Time Waits for No One (Image via HoYoverse)

The Echoes of the Coffin can grant an increase in the wearer's ATK stat and regenerate their energy based on the number of different enemies being hit. Additionally, using ultimate will grant SPD to all allies for one turn.

Lastly, the Quid Pro Quo is a viable 4-star F2P option on Luocha, as it can regenerate the energy of any ally with less than 50% energy.

Relics to equip on Luocha in Honkai Star Rail

Best Relic set (Image via HoYoverse)

Luocha can be utilized fully with the Passerby of Wandering Cloud 4-set, which increases the user's outgoing healing value and regenerates one skill point at the start of a battle. The Space Sealing Station will be the best Planar Ornament set to equip on Luocha for an increased ATK stat.

Which materials are required to ascend Luocha in Honkai Star Rail?

The primary location to farm Artifex materials (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

From level 0 to 80, the following materials should be enough to ascend Luocha:

300,000 Credits.

5 Artifex's Module.

15 Artifex's Cogwheel.

65 Golden Crown of Past Shadow.

15 Artifex's Gyreheart.

For his Traces, the primary focus should be Sprout of Life, Guardian's Lament, and Flower of Eternity.

