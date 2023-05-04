How to use Lucent Afterglow in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cone manifest guide

Managing the many resources in Honkai Star Rail can be quite the challenge for inexperienced players. From trace materials to those for ascension, Star Rail passes and Stellar Jade, keeping track of everything and where to use them can get overwhelming at times. One such resource, the Lucent Afterglow, can be greatly useful in the challenge of making an optimal build.

Lucent Afterglows are available as a farmable resource from various sources, and can be exchanged for items such as Light Cones in the Astral Express at certain locations. The system for Lucent Afterglow does not feature any gacha elements like in other parts of Honkai Star Rail, and players can purchase and get exactly what they see from the catalog.

Honkai Star Rail Lucent Afterglow - How to get and where to use

How to get Lucent Afterglow

Echoes of War are one of the ways to obtain Lucent Afterglows

In Honkai Star Rail, Lucent Afterglow can be obtained by completing various challenges. The main location to obtain them is the Forgotten Hall in the Astral Express, the domain of the Aeon of the Path of Remembrance, Fuli.

There, players can challenge themselves with the various stages of past encounters and defeat them, under certain conditions, to earn rewards. These include Lucent Afterglow, as well as other resources.

Other options for obtaining Lucent Afterglows include the Echoes of War locations. These include both the Herta Space Station Supply Zone Doomsday Beast and the Jarilo-VI Everwinter Hill Cocolia boss fights, which can be re-attempted freely a set number of times per week. All these farming methods require Trailblaze Power to attempt and redeem the rewards.

How to use Lucent Afterglow

The Light Cone Manifest is a store on the Astral Express (image via HoYoVerse)

Currently, the only way to use Lucent Afterglows is to exchange them for Light Cones in the Astral Express. The former function as a type of currency in this case, with set amounts being tradable for specific items. Notably, the Light Cone trading system here does not follow the gacha system as with other parts of Honkai Star Rail, and no randomness is involved.

After obtaining Lucent Afterglows from the challenge features of the Aeon Fuli of the Path of Remembrance, players can exchange the resource for Light Cones in the Astral Express. It follows a traditional shopping system, with a limited catalog of set Light Cones.

An important thing to note is that all the Light Cones available on sale are of 4-star rarity. At present, it is not possible as of now to obtain 5-star Light Cones from any source other than the Warp Banners.

The place to purchase these Light Cones is the same Messenger of the Garden of Recollection that players must talk to in order to access the Forgotten Hall. This is near the broken mirror at the front of the Astral Express' Parlor Car.

