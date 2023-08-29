Honkai Star Rail Epochal Spectrum event banner: 4-star characters, banner duration, and more

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is set to release in the Epochal spectrum event banner in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3. Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is the latest Imaginary character treading on the Path of Abundance. His limited-time banner’s details and the duration were revealed in a recent tweet by the game’s publisher, HoYoverse. The limited-time banner is set to release on August 30, along with the new version 1.3 “Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins.”

Let’s go over the details about the upcoming character warp banner of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae.

Honkai Star Rail Epochal Spectrum event banner: featured 4-star characters, duration, and more

Honkai Star Rail players will be able to warp on the Epochal Spectrum event banner after the version 1.3 update on September 20, 2023, at 11:59 am, server time.

The limited-time event banner will feature the new 5-star character Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae with a boosted drop rate and other featured 4-star characters. All the featured characters with a boosted drop rate are listed below:

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Imaginary, Destruction)

(Imaginary, Destruction) Yukong (Imaginary, Harmony)

(Imaginary, Harmony) Asta (Fire, Harmony)

(Fire, Harmony) March 7th (Ice, Preservation)

Among the characters listed above, the limited-time character will not become available in the Stellar Warp banner, so you will have to use your Star Rail Special Passes to obtain him in the upcoming version.

All featured 4-star characters in the Epochal Spectrum event banner (Image via HoYoverse)

While Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is the newest character in Honkai Star Rail, March 7th and Asta are relatively old, and you can obtain both for free at the beginning of the game. Additionally, you can also obtain Yukong for free by completing Forgotten Hall: Memory of Xianzhou Luofu Stage One.

Those who are not familiar with the featured characters can also participate in the Aptitude Showcase to test them out. The Showcase will be available during the Epochal Spectrum event, and you will be able to access it through the Travel Log from the pause menu of Honkai Star Rail.

After completing all the Aptitude Showcase challenge stages, you will be rewarded with Stellar Jades, Adventure Logs, Credits, and Universal Enhancement Materials.