Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Blade Light Cone banner details revealed

Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 release is just a few days away, and it features a fresh set of banners with two brand-new characters. For the first half of Even Immortality Ends, a banner featuring Blade is expected to release alongside one for a set of Light Cones, which Honkai Star Rail's developer HoYoverse has confirmed by a tweet.

This article lists everything related to Blade's Light Cone banner, stats, and more.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 Brilliant Fixation banner details revealed

Greetings, Trailblazers! Let's have a peek at part 1 of the Light Cone previews for Version 1.2 "Even Immortality Ends"~

Light Cone Preview｜Version 1.2 "Even Immortality Ends" Part 1

This limited-time Light Cone banner is expected to launch alongside Blade's character banner. However, other featured Light Cones in the same banner are tied to the path of the featured four stars in the character banner. The four Light Cones are available with a drop rate boost:

The Unreachable Side: A five-star Light Cone that can be used by the characters who follow the Path of The Destruction.

A five-star Light Cone that can be used by the characters who follow the Path of The Destruction. A Secret Vow: A four-star Light Cone that can be used by the characters who follow the Path of The Destruction.

A four-star Light Cone that can be used by the characters who follow the Path of The Destruction. Swordplay: A four-star Light Cone that can be used by the characters following the Path of The Hunt.

A four-star Light Cone that can be used by the characters following the Path of The Hunt. Shared Feeling: A four-star Light Cone that can be used by the characters who follow the Path of The Abundance.

The banner lasts for the first phase of Honkai Star Rail version 1.2, set to run from July 19 to August 9. Remember, this is a limited-time banner, and Trailblazers can roll for this one using Star Rail Special Passes. Furthermore, The Unreachable Side, the five-star Light Cone, is only available during this banner.

Stats of The Unreachable Side, and is it worth pulling for Blade?

Blade's signature Light Cone, The Unreachable Side (Image via HoYoverse)

The Unreachable Side is Blade's BiS (Best in the Slot) Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail, so players can get it as his recommended piece. As specified above, this five-star Light Cone will only be available for a limited duration and is based on dealing damage.

The Unreachable Side, Blade's 5-star Light Cone, grants the following stats:

Increases HP by 16% and ATK by 16%

When attacking, damage increases by 30%, and follow-up attacks by 30%

A Secret Vow Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

While this Light Cone is made for Blade, it's also an excellent pick for all destruction characters whose damage scales with HP. However, F2P enthusiasts can use "A Secret Vow" Light Cone as an alternative.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 will be released on the official servers on July 19.

