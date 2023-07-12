5 exciting things to expect from Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2

With the Honkai Star Rail special program livestream, trailblazers saw the new events and game content set to release in Version 1.2. Many are excited about the upcoming version of the game as the community's most wanted Stellaron Hunters duo, Kafka and Blade, are releasing. Other trailblazers who remain unaware of the upcoming version might wonder what to expect.

This article lists the five exciting things players can expect from the upcoming Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2.

Playable areas, new characters, and more exciting things to expect from upcoming version of Honkai Star Rail

5) New chat-box update

The Chat Box Changing window (Image via Honkai Star Rail YouTube Channel)

Among the many updates coming in Version 1.2 of Honkai Star Rail, players will get an update for the chat box. With the update, trailblazers can change the theme of their chat boxes. With this update, they can swap between chat boxes and even view the ones yet to arrive from the customization menu.

4) New Companion Quests and Planar Ornaments

With the release of the new version, trailblazers will get two companion missions featuring Kafa and Yukong. The latter's companion mission is titled "For I Have Touched the Sky," while Kafka presents "Letter From a Strange Woman."

The new World 7 in Simulated Universe will introduce two unique planar ornaments for the trailblazers to grind.

Broken Keel Planar Ornament and it's set effect (Image via HoYoverse)

Broken Keel - Two-pc set effect: Increases the wearer's Effect RES. It also increases all allies' CRIT DMG when the wearer's Effect RES equals or exceeds a specific percentage.

Rutilant Arena Planar Ornament and its set effect (Image via HoYoverse)

Rutilant Arena - Two-pc set effect: Increases the wearer's CRIT Rate. When the wearer's CRIT Rate is more than a specific percentage, it increases their basic attack and skill damage.

With the new 'Planar Fissure' event coming in the upcoming version 1.2, trailblazers can grind double planar ornaments in Simulated Universe for a limited time.

3) New playable areas to explore

The Alchemy Commission (Image via Honkai Star Rail YouTube Channel)

With the latest version going live on July 19, two new playable map areas will become available with story quests. Part of Xianzhou Luofu, the two maps are Scalegorge Waterscape and Alchemy Commission.

The Alchemy Commission is where Xianzhou Luofu make all their medicine, treat diseases, and research immortality.

Scalegorge Waterscape (Image via Honkai Star Rail YouTube Channel)

On the other hand, Scalegorge Waterscape rests at the bottom half of the area. The whole region is surrounded by water, with a road that leads up to the Ambrosial Arbor. The new map areas hold many secrets, puzzles, and challenges for trailblazers.

2) New character banners for Kafka, Blade, and Luka

The limited-time Character Banner for Blade (Image via Honkai Star Rail YouTube Channel)

The new five-star characters, Blade and Kafka, will be released in version 1.2. The first half of the latest version will span from July 19 to August 9. The banner featuring Blade will go live along with three drop-boosted four-star characters.

Blade

Arlan

Sushang

Natasha

The limited-time Character Banner for Kafka (Image via Honkai Star Rail YouTube Channel)

For the second half, from August 9 to August 29, Kafka's banner will be available for trailblazers, along with three drop-boosted four-star characters.

Kafka

Luka

Serval

Sampo

1) The continuation of the main story

As soon as Version 1.2, "Even Immortality Ends," goes live, trailblazers who are up-to-date with Honkai Star Rail's story quests will be able to start the new Trailblaze Mission "Topcloud Towerthrust."

The trailer of Version 1.2, "Even Immortality Ends," reveals a significant boss: Phantylia The Undying, wielder of the power of both The Destruction and The Abundance. She can weaken her opposition and strengthen herself thanks to these powers.

