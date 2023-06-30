A new time-limited character event banner was released in the ongoing version of Honkai Star Rail. With it, Luocha, a member of the Intergalactic Merchant Guild, and Yukong, one of the Xianzhou Luofu's Six Charioteers, joined the roster of characters who wield the Imaginary element. Although both of them wield the same element, they walk different paths.

This article ranks the three playable Imaginary element-wielding characters in Honkai Star Rail based on their performance in a team and various activities the game offers to its players.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the opinions of the author.

Luocha, Yukong, and all playable Imaginary characters ranked in Honkai Star Rail

3) Welt

Welt's Splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

The seasoned member of the Astral Express Crew and the former Anti-Entropy Sovereign, Welt is known for his wisdom and knowledge in Honkai Star Rail. Welt wields the Imaginary element and walks the Nihility path. As he is a five-star character, players can roll in the standard banner 300 times and select Welt as their chosen five-star character.

Welt's kit revolves around dealing damage and slowing down adversaries. His skill is a bounce-type that deals Imaginary damage to two enemies adjacent to each other, while slowing their SPD down for two turns. His ultimate is an AoE type that deals Imaginary damage to all foes, with a chance for them to be imprisoned for one turn. The Imprisoned enemies will have their SPD reduced and actions delayed for one turn.

When Welt hits a foe that is already slowed, he deals additional Imaginary damage due to his talent. This makes him deal more passive damage, making him more of a sub-DPS unit than a support.

While Welt can provide support to his allies, he can shine as a sub-DPS in a team and clear most activities in Honkai Star Rail.

2) Yukong

Yukong's splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

The Helm Master of the Xianzhou Alliance's Sky-Faring Commission and one of the Xianzhou Luofu's Six Charioteers, Yukong is the new four-star character wielding the Imaginary element. She joined Honkai Star Rail's character roster with the release of Luocha. Players who want Yukong in their party can roll in the limited-time character event banner and obtain her.

Her skill and ultimate revolve around buffing her allies. The former grants her two stacks of Roaring Bowstring, and all allies get an ATK stat buff when it is active; after every ally's turn, she loses one stack. Yukong's ultimate is a single target type ability. It it is still going one when Roaring Bowstrings is active, it will increase all allies' CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG while dealing Imaginary damage to a single enemy.

Yukong's kit makes her extremely valuable in a team with DPS characters who scale with CRIT stat, such as Yanqing. She can be very helpful in challenging activities as her passive talent enhances her basic attack, which increases her toughness-reducing damage by 100% once every two turns.

1) Luocha

Luocha's splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

A member of the Intergalactic Merchant Guild, Luocha is the newest addition to the Imaginary element in Honkai Star Rail. Walking the Abundance path, he has secured the game's top spot as the best healer. He is the current limited-time five-star character. So, players who want the best healer in Honkai Star Rail can pull in the limited-time event banner and acquire him.

Luocha's abilities revolve around healing, with his ultimate being the only exception. His skill is a restore-type that heals the selected ally while gaining a stack of Abyss Flowers. When an ally's HP drops below half, an effect similar to his skill will activate and heal them once; this effect triggers once every three turns. Luocha's ultimate is an AoE-type ability that removes one buff from all enemies and deals Imaginary damage to all enemies on the battlefield; he gains one stack of Abyss Flower.

Luocha's passive ability is also very unique. He consumes all Abyss Flower stacks when he reaches two stacks and deploys a field against his enemies for two turns. When an ally hits any enemy in the field, their HP will be restored, scaling off Luocha's ATK stat.

Upon release, Luocha is an excellent healer who can keep his team alive in any situation, making him a must-have unit for most endgame activities.

