The Helm Master of the Sky-Faring Commission, Yukong, has finally made her debut as a playable 4-star unit in Honkai Star Rail 1.1. She has joined the Imaginary roster as a follower of the Abundance Path, which allows her to access an array of buffing abilities. By employing them, she can enhance the combat potential of her allies, creating her spot as a dedicated support in a team setup.

Yukong will be added to the Stellar Warp in the upcoming update, implying that players can acquire her as a random drop. However, those keen to acquire a Harmony character will likely try to secure her from the current banner, which has a boosted drop rate.

Is Yukong worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 1.1?

To determine if Yukong is a valued summon in Honkai Star Rail, one has to analyze every aspect of her abilities and their overall potential in a team setup. Her entire kit is designed to provide damage amplification, like every other Harmony character in the game.

She uses her basic attack to inflict Imaginary damage on a target. However, her Talent adds an extra toughness-reducing DMG to the attack, allowing her to break down shields more efficiently.

Screengrab from Yukong's Trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

Yukong can obtain two Roaring Bowstring stacks from her Skill. While it boosts allies’ ATK, she loses a stack when their turn ends.

Furthermore, she can launch her Ultimate with an active stack, increasing the CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG for her entire team. The ability also deals massive Imaginary DMG to one of her opponents.

Since the Roaring Bowstrings are an integral part of her support ability, players can ambush an enemy using her Technique to generate two stacks at the beginning of a battle.

Dance! Dance! Dance! is one of the best Harmony Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Yukong is an easy-to-build unit in Honkai Star Rail, thanks to her Harmony Path, which has a few good 4-star Light Cone options. Among them, "Dance! Dance! Dance!" is one of her best picks as she can easily trigger its passive to advance allies’ action by 16%.

Alternatively, fans can also pick up, "But The Battle Isn't Over" from the Starlight Exchange shop to push her limit.

Should you spend your Stellar Jades on Yukong in Honkai Star Rail 1.1?

In a turn-based combat system, support characters are necessary in a team setup to amplify the damage output of the primary DPS. Yukong is a strong contender for the spot, as her extensive buffs can assist your units in tackling the challenging contents of Honkai Star Rail.

Thus, consider summoning her only if you need a buffer for your setup. Besides Bronya, she is the only character that transfers CRIT stats, helping out other units to deal consistent damage on the battlefield.

That said, we advise you to save your precious Stellar Jades unless you are pulling for Luocha since HoYoverse will roll out a free copy of Yukong in the next patch.

