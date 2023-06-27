Honkai Star Rail Luocha material guide: Ascension, best build, and more

Luocha is the upcoming imaginary 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail that follows the Abundance Path to be a dedicated healer on the astral journey. He specializes in consummate medical skills to rescue people in danger and can dispel enemies with his Ultimate ability. Despite carrying a suspicious coffin on his back, he has charmed the community with his exquisite appearance and persona.

Hence, fans will likely summon him on the upcoming banner and ascend him to utilize his massive healing ability on the battlefield.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

What are the Ascension materials for Luocha in Honkai Star Rail?

While ascending a character is necessary to unlock their true potential, you need to farm quite a lot of resources to max them out.

Here is a list of materials you will need to ascend Luocha to Level 80:

300,000 Credits.

5x Artifex’s Module.

15x Artifex’s Cogwheel.

15x Artifex’s Gyreheart.

65x Golden Crown of the Past Shadow.

The Artifex pieces are dropped after defeating the Entranced Ingenium lineup of enemies. It includes the Golden Cloud Toad, Illumination Dragonfish, and Obedient Dracolion, found all over Xianzhou Luofu.

The Entranced Ingenium trio can be found all over Xianzhou Luofu (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, obtain the materials from the Omni Synthesizer, Ember Exchange shop, and Simulated Universe.

To ascend any Imaginary unit, you need the Golden Crown of the Past Shadow, dropped from the Shape of Mirage Stagnant Shadow in Jarilo-VI’s Backwater Pass. You can teleport to the location using Honkai Star Rail’s survival Index.

Use the Survival Index to locate the farmable resources (Image via HoYoverse)

Ascending his traces is equally important to maximize his overall potential. Hence, refer to the list below to farm all the materials required to level up his traces:

3 Million Credits.

18x Seed of Abundance.

69x Sprout of Life.

139x Flower of Eternity.

41x Artifex’s Module.

56x Artifex’s Cogwheel.

58x Artifex’s Gyreheart.

12x Guardian's Lament.

8x Tracks of Destiny.

You can obtain the Seed of Abundance, Sprout of Life, and Flower of Eternity from the Bud of Abundance Calyx Crimson. Additionally, defeat the End of the Eternal Freeze weekly boss from Echo of War to collect all the Guardian's Laments.

How to best build Luocha in Honkai Star Rail

One of the best Light Cone for Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Luocha has plenty of 4-star Light Cone options to cater to healing abilities. Hence, we advise you to avoid his signature option, Echoes of the Coffin, due to its niche use cases. Instead, build him with the Post-Op conversation, as its passive provides energy and a healing bonus to the wearer.

To expand his supportability, use the Quid Pro Quo, which regenerates eight percent energy for a randomly chosen ally at the beginning of the wearer's turn.

The best Relic set for any healer in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Luocha is primarily a healer in Honkai Star Rail, use the two-piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud Relic to increase his outgoing healing by 10% from its passive. Pair it with a two-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat, which provides ATK, on which his healing scales.

Lastly, equip him with the Space Sealing Station Planar Ornament from Simulated Universe World 3 to complete his build.

Poll : 0 votes