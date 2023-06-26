Honkai Star Rail Yukong material guide: Ascension, best build, and more

The Helm Master of the Sky-Faring Commission, Yukong, is set to release tomorrow, alongside Luocha, as the 4-star Imaginary character in Honkai Star Rail. As a follower of the Harmony Path, she can activate her Skill to boost allies’ ATK and launch her Ultimate to increase their CRIT stats. Her extensive buffing abilities have attracted players' interest, who will likely summon her on the upcoming banner.

This article lists everything you require to ascend and prepare Yukong to unleash her true potential.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

What are the Ascension materials for Yukong in Honkai Star Rail?

As is tradition, you must farm several ascension and trace materials to maximize a character in Honkai Star Rail. Farm all the resources listed below to ascend Yukong to Level 80:

240,000 Credits

4x Artifex’s Module

13x Artifex’s Cogwheel

12x Artifex’s Gyreheart

50x Golden Crown of the Past Shadow

Defeat the Entranced Ingenium lineup of enemies, including the Golden Cloud Toad, Illumination Dragonfish, and Obedient Dracolion from the Xianzhou Luofu faction, to farm the Artifex’s Module, Cogwheel, and Gyreheart. You can also obtain enemy parts from the Simulated Universe, Omni Synthesizer, and Ember Exchange shop.

Defeat the Entranced Ingenium trio to collect Artifex parts for Yukong (Image via HoYoverse)

The Golden Crown of the Past Shadow is the signature ascension item for Imaginary characters, dropped from the Shape of Mirage Stagnant Shadow in Jarilo-VI’s Backwater Pass.

Refer to the following list to farm every material required to max out Yukong’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail:

2.4 million Credits

12x Harmonic Tune

54x Ancestral Hymn

105x Stellaris Symphony

28x Artifex’s Module

42x Artifex’s Cogwheel

42x Artifex’s Gyreheart

12x Destroyer’s Final Road

5x Tracks of Destiny

Collect all the rarities of Harmonic Tune from the Bud of Harmony Calyx Crimson and defeat Destruction’s Beginning from Echoes of War to obtain the required Destroyer’s Final Road.

How to best build Yukong in Honkai Star Rail

Image showing the best-in-slot relic for Yukong (Image via HoYoverse)

Pair the Helm Master with a favorable Light Cone to boost her performance. Since Yukong is a 4-star unit, she does not have a signature option. However, "Dance! Dance! Dance!" is one of her best picks from the Harmony section. The passive triggers allies’ Action Forward by 16% after the wearer launches their Ultimate.

Regarding Yukong’s Relic, use the 4-piece Thief of Shooting Meteor, as it increases her Break Effect and regenerates energy. She can optimally use the passive as her Talent enhances her Toughness-reducing DMG on her basic ATK, allowing her to break shields more effectively.

She will also require energy regeneration, as her Ultimate costs 130 energy points. Hence, the Sprightly Vonwacq planner ornament from Simulated Universe World 4 is her best option as it increases the energy regeneration rate.

