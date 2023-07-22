Honkai Star Rail leaks point toward new companion quests in version 1.3

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak has revealed exciting new information about upcoming content in the title. One of the rumored additions is a series of four companion quests, which are expected to be released in version 1.3 of the game. Curious players can read on to learn more about these quests and the characters they focus on.

Note: This article contains minor spoilers for Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail leaks list four possible companion quests coming to version 1.3

Leaks from Twitter users Inima__1 (HSR_stuff1) and Not Teikoku claim that the following four companion missions are coming to Honkai Star Rail in version 1.3:

Total Recall : Features either March 7th or Fu Xuan, possibly both. More likely to be focused on March 7th, detailing her origins - which are still a mystery.

: Features either March 7th or Fu Xuan, possibly both. More likely to be focused on March 7th, detailing her origins - which are still a mystery. Farther Than The Snow Plains : This companion mission is focused on Lynx. Lynx is the youngest of the Landau family of Belobog (Jarilo-VI) and an upcoming 4-star support character.

: This companion mission is focused on Lynx. Lynx is the youngest of the Landau family of Belobog (Jarilo-VI) and an upcoming 4-star support character. The Dragon Returns Home : Focused around Dan Heng and his past form, including the Imbibitor Lunae. Will most likely focus on his past and origins in the Luofu.

: Focused around Dan Heng and his past form, including the Imbibitor Lunae. Will most likely focus on his past and origins in the Luofu. Mo Cuishle: A companion mission focused on Luka, the Wildfire member who is also a popular cage fighter in Belobog’s underworld. Luka is an upcoming 4-star character set to be released in the second half of version 1.2.

The information above is purely speculative and is provided by unofficial sources that are not linked to HoYoverse. As such, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

All the data provided above is subject to change upon the new version's official release.

Honkai Star Rail was released worldwide on April 26, 2023, for PCs as well as Android and iOS devices. A PlayStation 5 port is in active development and will arrive by the end of the year.

Version 1.3 of the game will be released on August 30, 2023, provided there are no unexpected delays.