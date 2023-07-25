Honkai Star Rail 1.3 is due to release soon, bringing with it a slew of exciting content updates. One of the more anticipated features is the addition of two new 5-star characters - Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan, along with several 4-star characters. Information regarding the banner order remained vague until now after a leak from Twitter user Inimahsr2 revealed the banner order of the units, which includes the 4-star character Lynx.

Interested players can read on to learn more details about the leak.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 leaks detail banner order of 5-star and 4-star characters

Recent leaks from users hsr_stuff2 (Inimahsr2) and Vississ have detailed the banner schedule for Honkai Star Rail 1.3, which is divided into the following two phases:

Phase 1

Imbibitor Lunae (5-star)

(5-star) Yukong (4-star)

(4-star) Asta (4-star)

(4-star) March 7th (4-star)

Phase 2

Fu Xuan (5-star)

(5-star) Lynx (4-star)

(4-star) Hook (4-star)

(4-star) Pela (4-star)

Information regarding the availability of the two 5-star units was already known prior, but the addition of Lynx to the gacha pool of version 1.3 is a nice surprise. Lynx is an incredibly versatile healer with the ability to cleanse debuffs from allies and will be a great addition to the party.

The other 4-star units are also nice to have, with Yukong being a notable point of focus thanks to her support abilities that make her rival even the likes of Tingyun. Players chasing Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan can try their luck in collecting Eidolons for Yukong and Lynx, respectively.

Players should note that this information is provided by unofficial sources not affiliated with HoYoverse. As such, the information is likely subject to change upon final release. Take the information posted above with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 is expected to release on August 30, 2023. This takes into account routine update schedules and maintenance downtimes. For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.