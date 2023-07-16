As part of its update strategy, Honkai Star Rail releases brand new characters with each new version. This includes both 4-star and 5-star characters for players to collect. As of the time of writing this article, the officially revealed 5-star units that are yet to be released range from Kafka to Fu Xuan. Players are certainly most eager to learn about upcoming 5-star characters, and a recent leak from Twitter user Inima__1 has finally revealed details regarding the same.

Read on to learn more about the leaks and the characters they feature.

Honkai Star Rail leak lists a total of 4 new upcoming 5-star characters

HSR_stuff1 @Inima__1 #HonkaiStarRail HSR LEAKS!



The next 5-stars characters after 1.3 (Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan) in order are;



•Topaz

•Jingliu

•Huohuo

•Argenti



STC!!

Credits to: Dimbreath HSR LEAKS!The next 5-stars characters after 1.3 (Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan) in order are;•Topaz•Jingliu•Huohuo•ArgentiSTC!!Credits to: Dimbreath

The leak from Twitter user Inima__1 has revealed a total of four upcoming 5-star characters who are yet to be officially unveiled by developer HoYoverse. The cast includes:

Topaz

Jingliu

Huohuo

Argenti

The characters are expected to be made available post version 1.3, after the release of Fu Xuan and Imbibitor Lunae.

While details regarding Topaz and Jingliu emerged online earlier, the two new characters - Huohuo and Argenti - are new additions. As such, there is little information available regarding their origin or gameplay.

Additionally, a set of new 4-star characters are also expected to be made available alongside these heroes. Details regarding the said units are still unknown at this time, along with a high likelihood of banner reruns for older units.

Players should keep in mind that this information is not supplied by HoYoverse itself. The information presented by these leaks is highly susceptible to change at the developer's discretion, and is not limited to the alteration of gameplay kits and release order.

Honkai Star Rail was released worldwide on April 26, 2023, for PC. A mobile port for iOS and Android devices is also available, supporting cross-play and cross-progression.

The free-to-play RPG is turn-based in its nature, borrowing characters from the Honkai Impact series of mobile games. For more news and updates regarding the title, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.