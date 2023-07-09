Honkai Star Rail vs Honkai Impact 3rd: All major differences detailed

Both Honkai Star Rail and Honkai Impact 3rd are developed by HoYoverse. The latest release is not a direct sequel to the earlier title, but contains many similarities regarding characters and art style. Despite the noticeable similarities, the game also contains several differences that can also be observed by players, including a different combat style, world limitations, and much more.

What are the differences between Honkai Star Rail and Honkai Impact 3rd?

1) Combat system

Honkai Star Rail has a turn-based combat system. The fight does not begin as soon as the player approaches an enemy; instead, a cinematic plays that leads both parties into the battle. Furthermore, gamers must prepare their shields between attacking intervals.

Honkai Impact 3rd is an action game where players can use various combos and elements to win battles. It is a typical action-adventure title where they must remain alert to prevent getting hit.

2) Characters

The 2023 release contains an arsenal of 30 male and female characters. Players may choose their favorite one and their sexuality according to their preferences.

In contrast, Honkai Impact 3rd features only female characters, who are not playable in the story mode or during free roam. Male characters can only be used in the Post-Honkai Odyssey mode.

3) World size

Honkai Star Rail players can explore the world as soon as they begin their journey. Although, it is limited in size in its current state due to the game's recent release, developers have assured that it will expand with upcoming updates.

Honkai Impact 3rd features both an open world as well as a dedicated storyline, which is divided into 37 chapters. The game utilizes a level-oriented system, and players must go through them to complete the story.

4) Progression system

In Honkai Star Rail, characters have been categorized into a specific rarity based on stars. Using Eidolons, players can upgrade their characters to gain many passive abilities and increase their skill levels.

Meanwhile, Honkai Impact 3rd has all characters either at S or B rank depending on the unit at the beginning of the game. Players are required to upgrade them using an in-game currency called Fragments, or by pulling duplicates of the same character. Moreover, the highest rank that can be reached is SSS.

In summary, Honkai Star Rail and Honkai Impact 3rd are two identical games. Although there are more similarities than differences, the distinctions give each title a unique identity.

